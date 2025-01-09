Daniel Peretz, Bayern Munich's substitute goalkeeper, has suffered a kidney contusion. IMAGO/Ulmer/Teamfoto

According to "Bild", a hospital car arrived at FC Bayern Munich on Wednesday. The reason: the kidney contusion suffered by substitute goalkeeper Daniel Peretz. Initial examinations gave the all-clear.

Linus Hämmerli

FC Bayern Munich will have to do without substitute goalkeeper Daniel Peretz "for the time being", the record champions announced on Wednesday evening.

As the newspaper "Bild" writes, Peretz was taken to hospital with blue lights.

After initial examinations, there was a "slight all-clear" according to the article. Show more

"Blue light alarm at Säbener Strasse", writes the German "Bild-Zeitung" on Wednesday evening. What happened?

A hospital car with flashing blue lights pulled up at the FC Bayern Munich training ground. A doctor from the German record champions led the emergency doctors to the training ground, and a few minutes later the car left again with its siren blaring.

Bayern Munich announced on Wednesday evening: Substitute goalkeeper Daniel Peretz has suffered a kidney contusion. According to the newspaper "Bild", the 24-year-old Israeli suffered the injury during training. The Bayern doctors then called the emergency doctor "to be on the safe side".

Initial examinations at the hospital are said to have given a "slight all-clear". Further examinations are scheduled for Thursday. Peretz will miss the record champions "for the time being", FCB wrote in a statement.

Bayern have to play away at Gladbach on Saturday. Peretz had deputized for Manuel Neuer in the last three games before Christmas, who had to miss out due to a broken rib. The 38-year-old was also absent for the test match in Salzburg, but is likely to be available again against Seoane's team.