AC Bellinzona failed to move to within one point of leaders Thun. The Ticino side lost 1:2 in Vaduz.

SDA

Domini Schwizer and Jonathan De Donno gave the Liechtenstein hosts a reassuring two-goal lead before the break. Ticino's reaction with the final goal in the 96th minute came far too late.

It was Bellinzona's first defeat since July 26. Since then, coach Manuel Benavente's team had gone eight games unbeaten in a row in all competitions. The Ticino side had recently celebrated four consecutive victories in the championship, inflicting their only defeat to date on Thun.

Telegram and table

Vaduz - Bellinzona 2:1 (2:0). - 1453 spectators. - SR Gianforte. - Goals: 22nd Schwizer 1:0. 45th De Donno 2:0. 96th Chouik 2:1.

