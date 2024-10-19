YB win their second game of the season against Luzern. The champions are relieved after the 2:1 win.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Joël Magnin wins his first game with YB as interim coach. Magnin was positive about the team's will to go forward.

Cedric Itten also praised YB's offensive drive. They played "offensive power football".

For captain Loris Benito, YB's victory, their second of the season, is a small step forward. They now have a bit of breathing space again. Show more

YB breathes a sigh of relief. The Swiss champions win 2:1 against FC Luzern and move away from the bottom of the table. In the first game under interim coach Joël Magnin, YB put in a good performance. "The will to go forward was positive for me," said Magnin about the game on blue Sport.

YB took a 2-0 lead after a double strike shortly after the break, after which FC Luzern turned up the heat, scored the equalizer and missed top chances to equalize. "The last 20 minutes were difficult for us. It's good to win in this way. The team showed character."

According to Cedric Itten, YB also played "attacking power football". The mentality on the pitch was "more than good". Itten proved his killer instinct in the 50th minute when he hammered the ball into the net to make it 2:0.

Loris Benito is on the pitch for 72 minutes. With his substitution, YB's stability also wanes. On shaky legs, the Bernese managed the victory. "In our situation, we have to take small steps forward," said Benito after the game. "I'm glad we now have a bit of breathing space."