Following the dismissal of coach Peter Zeidler, Bundesliga club VfL Bochum have opted for an internal solution for the time being.

Former assistants Markus Feldhoff and Murat Ural are to take the club away from the bottom of the table. The latter is Swiss and joined Bochum this season. He previously worked at FC Zurich, where he also took over as interim coach from February 13 to April 22 of this year, at that time together with Umberto Romano.

Zeidler, who previously spent six years at St. Gallen, was dismissed on Sunday. The 62-year-old was winless in his eight competitive matches with Bochum. VfL picked up just one point in the championship and were beaten in the cup by Jahn Regensburg, who finished bottom of the Bundesliga 2. Bochum's next opponent will be league leaders Bayern Munich at home on Sunday.

