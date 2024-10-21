  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

After the end for Zeidler Bochum back ex-FCZ coach Ural and Feldhoff

SDA

21.10.2024 - 17:30

Murat Ural has been promoted at Bochum and faces a major challenge
Murat Ural has been promoted at Bochum and faces a major challenge
Keystone

Following the dismissal of coach Peter Zeidler, Bundesliga club VfL Bochum have opted for an internal solution for the time being.

21.10.2024, 17:30

21.10.2024, 19:04

Former assistants Markus Feldhoff and Murat Ural are to take the club away from the bottom of the table. The latter is Swiss and joined Bochum this season. He previously worked at FC Zurich, where he also took over as interim coach from February 13 to April 22 of this year, at that time together with Umberto Romano.

After eight games it's over. Bochum dismisses Peter Zeidler

After eight games it's overBochum dismisses Peter Zeidler

Zeidler, who previously spent six years at St. Gallen, was dismissed on Sunday. The 62-year-old was winless in his eight competitive matches with Bochum. VfL picked up just one point in the championship and were beaten in the cup by Jahn Regensburg, who finished bottom of the Bundesliga 2. Bochum's next opponent will be league leaders Bayern Munich at home on Sunday.

SDA

More from the department

LaLiga on stream. Valencia hosts Las Palmas - who will win the clash of the crisis clubs?

LaLiga on streamValencia hosts Las Palmas - who will win the clash of the crisis clubs?

Artificial intelligence predicts. This is what the Super League table looks like at the end of the season

Artificial intelligence predictsThis is what the Super League table looks like at the end of the season

Super League. YB without Chaiwa for months

Super LeagueYB without Chaiwa for months