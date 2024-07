Zero points and 1:10 goals at the Copa America cost Bolivia's national coach Antonio Carlos Zago his job Keystone

Bolivia's football association has sacked Brazilian national team coach Antonio Carlos Zago (55) after the Copa America.

SDA

The Bolivian national team disappointed across the board at the Copa America in the USA in preliminary round Group C with 0 points and 1:10 goals. Antonio Carlos Zago only took over as national coach in October 2023. Zago's successor has not yet been named.

