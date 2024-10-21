Neymar can finally pursue his passion again Keystone

After a one-year injury break, Neymar is celebrating his comeback for Saudi club Al Hilal.

SDA

The Brazilian striker came on as a 77th-minute substitute in the 5-4 away win against Al Ain in the Asian Champions League. He was denied a goal.

The 32-year-old Neymar suffered a torn cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee in Brazil's World Cup qualifier against Uruguay last October. Two months earlier, he had moved from Paris Saint-Germain to Saudi Arabia. He only made five appearances for Al Hilal before his injury.

SDA