Bruno Lage is in charge as Benfica coach for the second time Keystone

Zeki Amdouni now has clarity about the new coach at his club Benfica Lisbon.

SDA

The Portuguese Bruno Lage will take over from the sacked German Roger Schmidt at Portugal's record champions.

The 48-year-old Lage is a returnee. He previously worked at Benfica between 2018 and 2020. In the 2018/19 season, he led the team to the league title and cup win. Schmidt, who also coached the champions last season, had to vacate his post a week ago. Seven points from the first four games in the league was too poor a record for the club's management.

Swiss international Amdouni had moved to Portugal from relegated Premier League side Burnley two days before Schmidt's dismissal.

SDA