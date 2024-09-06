  1. Residential Customers
New coach for Zeki Amdouni Bruno Lage becomes coach at Benfica

6.9.2024 - 11:39

Bruno Lage is in charge as Benfica coach for the second time
Zeki Amdouni now has clarity about the new coach at his club Benfica Lisbon.

06.09.2024, 14:05

The Portuguese Bruno Lage will take over from the sacked German Roger Schmidt at Portugal's record champions.

The 48-year-old Lage is a returnee. He previously worked at Benfica between 2018 and 2020. In the 2018/19 season, he led the team to the league title and cup win. Schmidt, who also coached the champions last season, had to vacate his post a week ago. Seven points from the first four games in the league was too poor a record for the club's management.

Swiss international Amdouni had moved to Portugal from relegated Premier League side Burnley two days before Schmidt's dismissal.

