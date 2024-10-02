Karim Adeyemi experienced joy and sorrow during BVB's 7:1 win over Glasgow. After scoring three goals, the goalscorer limped off the pitch injured. He hopes that he will be spared a long forced absence.

Karim Adeyemi felt little desire to mope. Despite being substituted due to injury, his pride prevailed after scoring a brace in Borussia Dortmund's record 7-1 win over Celtic Glasgow. "I'm making the best of it and taking the good energy with me. It was my first hat-trick in the Champions League. That's why I'm happy," commented the BVB attacker when asked about his muscle soreness.

His gala performance in the first half, in which he scored three goals (11th/29th/41st minute) and won a penalty, came to an abrupt end shortly after the break. After a short sprint, the striker grabbed his thigh, fell to the ground and had to be substituted with a limp. Memories of various longer forced breaks caused by injuries to sensitive muscles came flooding back. Ademeyi was nevertheless optimistic that the more precise diagnosis expected for the next day would be positive: "I've had this a few times in recent years. But it didn't feel as bad as usual. Hopefully I'll be back soon."

Accurate thanks to broccoli

The loss of the fast dribbling artist would hit Dortmund hard. After all, the 22-year-old's form has been on a noticeable upward curve this season. In eight competitive matches, he has scored five goals and provided five assists. This is already better than in the entire previous season.

Sporting director Sebastian Kehl also attested to his clear progress: "Basically, he's on a really good path. He has improved significantly in many areas and seems more self-confident. With his skills, his weapons, he can give this team an incredible amount."

Adeyemi himself cited other reasons for his gala performance after Dortmund's highest Champions League victory in the club's history. "My wife made broccoli yesterday," the attacker, who is in a relationship with rapper Loredana, replied with a smile when asked about his upturn in form.

