League bottom club YB is parting ways with coach Patrick Rahmen. After 15 competitive matches, the 55-year-old has already called it a day. Rahmen will be replaced by U21 coach Joël Magnin.

Patrick Rahmen is no longer coach of YB.

The Swiss champions brought Rahmen to Bern for the new season. Although Rahmen led YB to the Champions League, further successes failed to materialize. In the top flight, YB lost both of their opening games by a clear margin, and they are bottom of the league table.

Rahmen's record as YB coach: 5 wins, 3 draws, 7 defeats.

U21 coach Joël Magnin takes over the team on an interim basis. Show more

Young Boys announced in a press release on Tuesday morning that head coach Patrick Rahmen is no longer in office: "The sporting management of BSC Young Boys has decided to release head coach Patrick Rahmen with immediate effect. As in the previous season, U21 coach Joël Magnin will take over the team on an interim basis until further notice."

In the press release, Christoph Spycher, Board Delegate for Sport, is quoted as follows: "It was very difficult for us to release Patrick Rahmen. But after extensive discussions and analysis, we have come to the conclusion that a change is necessary." Spycher also stated that there was no need to talk about the championship title at the moment, but that the aim was to find a way out of the slump step by step. "Our situation as bottom of the table after nine rounds is extremely unpleasant." YB want to work with Magnin as interim coach until the winter, after which they will look for another solution, announced Spycher.

Rahmen: "I have to accept the decision"

Head of sport Steve von Bergen comments on the "painful" dismissal of Rahmen: "Unfortunately, together we have not managed to meet the sporting expectations. It is a fact that we have fallen far short of expectations in the championship so far. After around a quarter of the championship, the table is meaningful. And we are at the bottom." Interim coach Joël Magnin is expected to provide "fresh impetus."

Patrick Rahmen comments on his release: "The sporting situation in the championship is very unsatisfactory for us. But I was full of energy and fully convinced that together we would manage to get out of this situation. But of course I have to accept the decision in full."

The Young Boys also announced that Patrick Rahmen's departure would also mean that his assistant Enrico Schirinzi would be released.

YB was supposed to be "the next big step"

Patrick Rahmen made his debut as YB coach in Basel of all places. Rahmen was sacked by FCB in February 2022 after just seven months in charge (two days after a 3-0 win against Lausanne), despite averaging a strong 2.11 points with the team in 37 competitive matches.

The club's top management around FCB boss David Degen cited an "unsatisfactory overall sporting development" as the reason for the surprising measure. The move turned out to be a disaster. His successors Guillermo Abascal, Alex Frei, Heiko Vogel and Timo Schultz all failed in a short space of time to lead FCB back to its former glory. Degen admitted afterwards that the dismissal of Rahmen was "a mistake".

The Basel player found his way to Winterthur via the U21 national team in the summer of 2023. Under his leadership, the outsiders flourished, with Winti ultimately reaching the Championship Group, while FCB had to go into the Relegation Group. In addition, FCW played attractive football, so that the euphoria in the Eulachstadt was greater than ever before.

After that, the big YB beckoned, and dream candidate Rahmen finally gave in to the courtship. "YB is a great opportunity for me to take the next step in my career," said Rahmen when he took up his position. He was given a two-year contract in Bern.

The sporting downturn

The start with his new team was a complete failure. There was no win in the first six games of the season - the championship favorites at the bottom of the table. Things initially went better on the European stage. The Bernese were clear outsiders against Galatasaray, but were able to defeat the favorites twice and secure a well-deserved place in the Champions League. However, they then suffered a 3-0 defeat against Aston Villa in the Wankdorf to kick off their campaign in the top flight. At least YB were able to celebrate their first win in Winterthur on the seventh league matchday.

Hopes of an improvement were in vain. A 0:1 home defeat against GC, the 0:5 thrashing in Barcelona and now the 0:1 defeat against Basel at the weekend are too much for YB boss Christoph Spycher and sporting director Steve von Bergen.

With 5 wins, 3 draws and 7 defeats in 15 competitive matches (including 2 cup games against lower-ranked opponents), the 55-year-old's record is poor, with an average of 1.20 points for the serial champions.

However, the reasons for the Bernese team's sporting downturn are certainly not to be attributed to Rahmen. For Michael Wegmann, Head of blue Sport, Rahmen is even "a pawn" of the club management.