Cheick Condé wants to leave FC Zurich with immediate effect. But because the club refuses to release him, according to the 24-year-old, he is now making public accusations.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Cheick Condé dreams of a move to a major European league and wants to leave FCZ despite having a contract until 2027.

Because his employer is said to be refusing to release him, Condé is now going public and making accusations.

FCZ sporting director Milos Malenovic also takes a stand and counters: "There will always be negative exceptions who don't want to stick to the agreements or will try to exert pressure." Show more

Cheick Condé has been pulling the strings in FC Zurich's midfield since 2022, attracting interest from clubs in Europe's top leagues with his strong performances. Last summer, FCZ already received concrete offers, for example from Turkey and France, where Condé's wife and one-year-old daughter live.

While Condé, who has a contract with FCZ until the summer of 2027, would have liked to complete the move to France, his employer turned him down - and put the Guinean off until this summer. However, according to Condé, FCZ are not fulfilling this promise and are again refusing to release him for a move to the top five league in this transfer window.

Saudi Arabia is out of the question

The 24-year-old now makes public accusationsin "Blick". "I came in peace and wanted to leave in peace. But I'm afraid that's no longer possible," Condé is quoted as saying. "After not being able to go to France a year ago, I was promised that I could leave this summer if I received an offer from a top five league. But again, it didn't happen."

Condé emphasizes that the move to a major European league is not just for financial reasons. "If it was just about the money, I could also go to Saudi Arabia. But I don't want to go there," says the midfielder. And there is still some time before the international transfer window closes at the end of August. According to Condé, there is still one club with concrete interest.

This is how FCZ reacts

FCZ does not want to be put under pressure by Condé's approach. "As soon as an offer meets our general conditions, we will sell a player, not before", sports director Milos Malenovic reacts to the accusations in the newspaper "Blick".

The player in question would always know the price at which FCZ is prepared to sell. "This is planned and discussed with the player, advisor and us in advance so that there are no disagreements or misunderstandings," explains Malenovic, adding: "Of course, there will always be negative exceptions who don't want to stick to the agreements or will try to exert pressure."

