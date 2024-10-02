  1. Residential Customers
Missed targets Cissé dismissed as national coach of Senegal

SDA

2.10.2024 - 17:34

Winning the Africa Cup 2022 and participating in two World Cups was not enough: Aliou Cissé has to step down as national coach of Senegal.
Picture: Keystone

After almost ten years in office, Aliou Cissé is no longer head coach of Senegal's national team. This was announced by the association on its website.

02.10.2024, 17:34

02.10.2024, 17:50

One of the reasons given by the association for his departure was the team's recent failure to achieve its goals and the general dissatisfaction of supporters with the team's performances. In the current World Cup qualifiers, Senegal are in 2nd place in Group B with eight points after four games, two points behind Sudan.

The 48-year-old Cissé took up his post in 2015 and led Senegal to triumph at the Africa Cup 2022 and to two World Cup finals.

SDA

