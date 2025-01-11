David Moyes is back in charge at Everton FC Keystone

Everton FC have hired an old acquaintance in their search for a coach. The Liverpool club enjoyed a successful period under David Moyes at the start of the millennium.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Twelve years after his departure, the 61-year-old returns to his old stomping ground. The Scottish coach takes over from Sean Dyche, who was dismissed by the new club owners three hours before kick-off of a cup game on Thursday.

Moyes had most recently coached West Ham United for four-and-a-half years and had been without a job since last summer. He previously coached Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland. However, his most successful time was at Everton FC from 2002 to 2013.

On his return to Goodison Park, however, Moyes faces a battle to stay in the league. Everton are 16th in the table and just one point away from the relegation places.