Marvin Keller can prove himself as number 1 at YB. Picture: Keystone

Marvin Keller becomes YB's number 1 goalkeeper. Coach Giorgio Contini prefers the 22-year-old to long-serving goalkeeper David von Ballmoos.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Young Boys come out of the winter break with a new number 1 goalkeeper. As the new coach Giorgio Contini revealed during a media conference in Bern, the champions will in future play with Marvin Keller in goal instead of David von Ballmoos.

Both footballing and human factors play a role in such a decision, said Contini. In addition, the ability to develop was also an important component, which also spoke in favor of the 22-year-old from Zurich and against the 30-year-old from Emmental. "It wasn't a gut decision, but one that matured in an analytical process over a long period of time and that we on the staff made with full conviction."

Young Boys start the second half of the Super League season on Saturday with a home game against bottom club Winterthur. They are in 9th place, eight points behind leaders Lugano.