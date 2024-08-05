International Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic moves from Atlético Madrid to the Seattle Reign Keystone

Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic is leaving Spain after five years to move to the USA. The 33-year-old international has signed a one-year contract with the Seattle Reign.

SDA

The club from the North American NWSL made the announcement on Monday evening.

Crnogorcevic only moved to Atlético Madrid last summer. She had previously spent four years under contract with FC Barcelona. She won the Champions League twice with the Catalans.

It is a return to the USA for Crnogorcevic. The Swiss national team's record player and record goalscorer already played in North America with the Portland Thorns in the 2018/19 season.

