Basel lost 1-0 in Lucerne, with Xherdan Shaqiri starting for FCB but unable to make a decisive impact. The former international only stands out for two unfortunate actions.

Returning player Xherdan Shaqiri is in the starting eleven, but experiences an afternoon to forget.

Among other things, the magic foot is conspicuous for a gross misunderstanding at a free kick. He was substituted in the 55th minute. Show more

Xherdan Shaqiri also failed to score in his fourth Super League game since returning to Basel. In Lucerne, the 125-time Swiss international was allowed to start from the beginning for the second time in a row. But it was not to be Shaqiri's afternoon. Although the attacker showed commitment, he did not manage much.

In the 34th minute, Shaqiri prepared to play a free kick into the penalty area. As Leon Avdullahu fakes the run along the line, Shaqiri takes his idea and plays the ball down the line. However, because Avdullahu only feints the run and immediately breaks off again, Shaqiri's free kick goes into no man's land. The ball rolls out of play and Shaqiri can only apologize to his team-mates.

Less than five minutes later, Shaqiri gets into a good finishing position. Albian Ajeti crosses in the penalty area and Shaqiri takes the ball directly with his powerful left foot. But because the ball apparently bounces slightly, it does not end up in the goal but flies high over it.

Shaqiri continues to work hard - it looks as if he wants to show that he can do better. But the right winger doesn't get much time to do so. Fabio Celestini takes him off the pitch in the 55th minute. Shaqir is slightly irritated at first, but then makes his way to the substitutes' bench.

Zubi: "The substitution was a bit strange"

Shaqiri's early substitution is also discussed in the blue Sport studio. However, expert Rolf Fringer doesn't think there's a problem: "He has to accept it. He hasn't played that many games over 90 minutes yet. Today he was substituted a bit early, you could have waited another quarter of an hour."

Fringer then also explains Celestini's problem: "Shaqiri is changing the image of the attack at FC Basel. It sounds great for the whole region that Shaqiri is back, he's a great player individually, but they no longer have any depth. Barry had that depth."

For Pascal Zuberbühler, the early substitution also came as a surprise: "From my point of view, he played a good match. The substitution was a bit strange. Basel were well in the game at that point. Lucerne didn't have much of a grip on the game at that stage."

Basel did indeed struggle more after Shaqiri's substitution and came under increasing pressure. In the 78th minute, it was finally Luca Jaquez who headed FC Luzern into fortune after a corner. Thanks to the three points, Luzern regain the shared lead in the table - FCB are seven points behind them in 7th place.