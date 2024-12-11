Rudi Völler talks to blue Sport about the new Champions League format, the future of Florian Wirtz and a Swiss "Tatort" that he once didn't like at all.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Rudi Völler once described an edition of a Swiss "Tatort" in 2015 as the "shittiest 'Tatort' of all time".

Nine years later, the 64-year-old retracts this statement. Show more

"Come on, give the Swiss a chance. And then I'll sit down in front of the TV and watch, you can write it like that, the crappiest 'Tatort' of all time" - Rudi Völler once caused Swiss "Tatort" fans to frown with this statement.

Now the German football legend has explained his statement in an interview with blue Sport: "I have to say, I was a bit angry at the time. That was a bad weekend. I think we lost badly in Leverkusen at the weekend," said Völler, who retracted his statement nine years later.

"I'm a big 'Tatort' fan. Actually, I'm also a fan of the odd Swiss 'Tatort'. But it was really bad back then. But that was under the impression of our defeat, so of course I'm happy to take that back."

See what Rudi Völler thinks of the new Champions League format and what he says about Florian Wirtz's future in Leverkusen in the video above.

