  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Retirement at the age of 22 David Beckham's son Romeo ends his football career - and becomes a model

Jan Arnet

5.9.2024

Romeo last played for Brentford FC's 2nd team.
Romeo last played for Brentford FC's 2nd team.
imago

David Beckham's son Romeo is hanging up his football boots. The 22-year-old wants to concentrate fully on his modeling career.

05.09.2024, 10:50

05.09.2024, 13:00

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Romeo Beckham is swapping the football pitch for the catwalk.
  • The son of England football legend David Beckham has not extended his contract with Brentford.
  • He now wants to concentrate fully on his modeling career.
Show more

David Beckham passed on his footballing talent to his second eldest son Romeo in particular. He played for Arsenal London, then followed his father to Miami before moving to Premier League club Brentford last year, where he played for the second team.

His contract with Brentford expired in the summer. According to the Sun, the English club wanted to extend the Beckham son's contract, but Romeo turned it down and immediately called time on his football career.

According to the newspaper, the 22-year-old now only wants to concentrate on his career as a model. "He enjoyed his time at Brentford, but his real passion is fashion," a source is quoted as saying.

Beckham junior has now signed a contract with the top agency "Safe Management" in Paris and wants to get off to a flying start on the catwalk. In the past, Romeo has already worked for brands such as Burberry, Puma and Yves Saint Laurent.

Football news

Predecessor Kubi honors Xhaka. These Swiss have already been nominated for the Ballon d'Or

Predecessor Kubi honors XhakaThese Swiss have already been nominated for the Ballon d'Or

Nati in a penalty dilemma. Yakin:

Nati in a penalty dilemmaYakin: "Xhaka should decide"

Transfer. Defender Wallner moves from FC Zurich to Linz

TransferDefender Wallner moves from FC Zurich to Linz

Publicly questioned. Sammer on the Goretzka debate:

Publicly questionedSammer on the Goretzka debate: "Untypical for Bayern Munich"

Mode, World Cup tickets, Nati opponents. What you need to know before the Nations League opener

Mode, World Cup tickets, Nati opponentsWhat you need to know before the Nations League opener

Clubs rely on foreign talent. Swiss football's young talent alert

Clubs rely on foreign talentSwiss football's young talent alert