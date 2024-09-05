Romeo last played for Brentford FC's 2nd team. imago

David Beckham's son Romeo is hanging up his football boots. The 22-year-old wants to concentrate fully on his modeling career.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Romeo Beckham is swapping the football pitch for the catwalk.

The son of England football legend David Beckham has not extended his contract with Brentford.

He now wants to concentrate fully on his modeling career. Show more

David Beckham passed on his footballing talent to his second eldest son Romeo in particular. He played for Arsenal London, then followed his father to Miami before moving to Premier League club Brentford last year, where he played for the second team.

His contract with Brentford expired in the summer. According to the Sun, the English club wanted to extend the Beckham son's contract, but Romeo turned it down and immediately called time on his football career.

According to the newspaper, the 22-year-old now only wants to concentrate on his career as a model. "He enjoyed his time at Brentford, but his real passion is fashion," a source is quoted as saying.

Beckham junior has now signed a contract with the top agency "Safe Management" in Paris and wants to get off to a flying start on the catwalk. In the past, Romeo has already worked for brands such as Burberry, Puma and Yves Saint Laurent.