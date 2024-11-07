The stands at Bayern's match against Benfica Lisbon are unusually quiet. The reason was an emergency medical intervention in the stands. The spectator dies in hospital.

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Bayern manage to respond to their 4-1 defeat at FC Barcelona in the Champions League. The Munich team struggled against Benfica Lisbon, but won 1:0 in front of their home crowd.

The victory over the team of national team star Zeki Amdouni is overshadowed by a death. A spectator received emergency medical treatment in the stands shortly after kick-off and was then taken away. He died on the way to hospital.

"We didn't celebrate much after the game. The lads only found out after the game," said coach Vincent Kompany before the news of his death broke. Show more

FC Bayern Munich's victory in the Champions League match against Benfica Lisbon was overshadowed by a death. Around an hour after the final whistle, the German record champions received the "sad news" that a fan had died on the way to hospital. The spectator had initially received emergency medical treatment in the stands shortly after kick-off and was then taken away.

"FC Bayern is in mourning at the side of the relatives," the club wrote on its website. Out of sympathy, the Bayern fans in the south curve refrained from the usual vociferous support for their team during the match. "There are definitely more important things in life than football," said Chief Sports Officer Max Eberl. The fans had shown appropriate respect with their behavior, he said.

"We didn't celebrate much after the game. The lads only found out after the game," reported coach Vincent Kompany before the news of the death broke. After the final whistle, the stadium announcer also informed the crowd in the sold-out arena of 75,000 spectators about the incident and why the supporters had failed to show their support. The music was also more subdued than usual after Jamal Musiala scored a header to win the game.

Müller: "A sign of solidarity"

"When something like this happens, it's also a nice sign of solidarity that the fans don't put their own party first, but also show a sign of humanity," commented Bayern veteran Thomas Müller.

Captain Manuel Neuer also sympathized. "We're very sorry, and we didn't really celebrate this victory in the dressing room," said the goalkeeper. "We feel for the fan or the person."

