Four days after the 2-0 win against Switzerland, Denmark beat Serbia at home with the same result. The victory is well deserved.

Yussuf Poulsen prepares the 1:0 with his heel and scores the final goal with his overhead kick to make it 2:0.

What the spectators in Copenhagen saw in the 61st minute was worth the entrance fee alone. Defender Victor Kristiansen crossed into the penalty area, where Yussuf Poulsen put the ball into the net with a bicycle kick.

The striker from Bundesliga side Leipzig had already brilliantly set up Albert Grönbaek's 1-0 in the 36th minute. The 23-year-old Grönbaek scored his first goal for the Danish national team after making his international debut against Switzerland with a shot from around 13 meters. The hosts scored with their first two shots on goal against the harmless Eastern Europeans, who had held European champions Spain to a 0-0 draw at home on Thursday.

It was Denmark's fourth win in their fifth clash against Serbia. At the European Championship in Germany, they drew 0-0 in the group stage.

