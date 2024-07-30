Lugano captain Mattia Bottani in a duel with Fenerbahçe's Fred. Keystone

A tough task awaits FC Lugano in the second leg of the 2nd qualifying round for the Champions League. Away against Fenerbahçe Istanbul on Tuesday, the aim is to overturn a 3:4 deficit.

The Ticino side suffered a narrow defeat in a spectacular first leg in Thun the previous week. Despite scoring three goals of their own, Lugano were unable to overcome the team led by head coach José Mourinho. The outstanding man for the visitors was Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko, who contributed three goals.

The Luganesi should take hope from their last appearance in the city on the Bosporus. Last season, in the group stage of the Conference League, Mattia Croci-Torti's team achieved a brilliant 3:2 away win against Besiktas Istanbul.

Should FC Lugano fail to catch up, the Ticino side will move on to the 3rd qualifying round of the Europa League. The loser of the clash between Dynamo Kiev and Partizan Belgrade awaits there.

