First fit again, now injured again: Niklas Süle will miss BVB for several months Keystone

Borussia Dortmund will have to do without Niklas Süle for a long time. An ankle injury has forced the central defender to take a break of several months.

This was announced by coach Nuri Sahin on Tuesday ahead of the Champions League match against FC Barcelona. The 29-year-old suffered the injury on Saturday in the game against Borussia Mönchengladbach. The team-mate of national team goalkeeper Gregor Kobel had already been out for several weeks in October and November due to an ankle injury.

