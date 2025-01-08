Sweden has two top strikers in Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyökeres. IMAGO/Bildbyran

The top scorer in 2024 is Viktor Gyökeres. No wonder the top clubs are queuing up. Bayern are now also said to be interested in the Swedish striker. Meanwhile, compatriot Alexander Isak is thrilling at Newcastle.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Alexander Isak is taking off at Newcastle. The Swede was once considered a flop at Borussia Dortmund.

His compatriot Viktor Gyökeres regularly scores for Sporting Lisbon and the national team. Now Bayern are also said to be courting the attacker.

The Swiss national team will face Sweden, among others, in the World Cup qualifiers. This means that Manuel Akanji and Co. will also have to deal with Isak and Gyökeres. Show more

Failing at Borussia Dortmund, celebrating at Newcastle: Alexander Isak has undergone an astonishing development. In January 2017, BVB won the bidding for the Swedish super talent from AIK Solna - the then 17-year-old striker was given a five-year contract by the local club. The transfer fee is said to have been a reported nine million euros.

However, the 1.90-metre attacker, who is already being touted as the successor to superstar Zlatan Ibrahimović in his home country, completely failed to make the grade in Dortmund. In two years, Isak has made just 13 (brief) appearances, with one measly goal against a lower-ranked opponent in the DFB Cup being BVB's dismal tally.

Isak was first loaned out to Dutch first division club Willem II Tilburg for six months in the winter of 2019, before Dortmund sold the player to Real Sociedad for €15 million in the summer. Isak blossoms in Spain. In San Sebastián, he scored 33 goals in 105 league appearances.

Isak's complete game also impresses Shearer

After three years in the Basque Country, the now highly sought-after Swede moves on: Newcastle United will put 70 million euros on the table in 2022. Club legend Alan Shearer raved about the new signing: "He's a prime example of a modern striker," said the Newcastle record goalscorer on "The Athletic". "Alexander is an athlete, almost like a gymnast. He's agile, quick, very good on the ball and able to bring his teammates into play."

Newcastle's record transfer has fully lived up to expectations. In 89 competitive appearances so far, the 25-year-old has scored 50 goals for the Magpies. Among Premier League players, only Erling Haaland (105) and Mohamed Salah (73) have scored more across all competitions.

Alexander Isak also scored against Arsenal in the English League Cup on Tuesday evening. KEYSTONE

BVB sporting director Sebastian Kehl recently commented on Isak's development. "He wasn't at this level with us yet and had this breakthrough. Perhaps the timing wasn't right to give him enough match practice and develop him further."

For Shearer, Isak - together with Liverpool's Mo Salah - is currently the best striker in the Premier League. The English football legend is certain that Newcastle would have to pay an astronomical sum for a transfer.

Gyökeres top scorer in 2024 - and soon at a top club?

With 33 goals for club and national team (in 48 games) in 2024, Isak also made it into the top ten top scorers. The number 1 in the last calendar year was compatriot Viktor Gyökeres.

With his tally of 62 goals in 63 games, the Swede, who plays for Sporting Lisbon, has even beaten the likes of Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski and Harry Kane.

The 1.87-metre tall lump can therefore often show off his now famous masked cheer. He kept the meaning behind it a secret for a long time before revealing the secret last year after the championship with Sporting. "Nobody cared until I put on the mask," Gyökeres quoted Batman opponent Bane on Instagram.

How much longer will Viktor Gyökeres play in the Portuguese capital? KEYSTONE

Unsurprisingly, top clubs are now lining up to sign the technically complete striker, who only made his big breakthrough at the age of 24 - his previous clubs include Brommapojkarna, Brighton, St. Pauli, Swansea and Coventry.

Anyone wanting to secure the goalscorer will have to dig deep into their pockets. The official transfer fee is said to be 100 million euros. According to the Times and Telegraph, however, the Portuguese top club is said to have a gentlemen's agreement with Gyökeres that they would let him go for less - 75 to 85 million euros.

Will Gyökeres teach the Nati to fear?

Bayern Munich are also said to be among the interested parties. According to the Daily Express (via SportBild), club officials have held talks with the striker's management. But on the one hand, Bayern already has a goal-guarantor in Harry Kane (31) with a current contract until 2027, while on the other hand other clubs with big wallets are also getting involved. In addition to PSG, Manchester United are said to be particularly keen on the Swede.

Rúben Amorim recently took over as coach at the Red Devils. Gyökeres previously played under the Portuguese. Amorim therefore knows and appreciates the qualities of his former protégé. Regardless of where the 26-year-old ends up in the summer, it is certain that the Swiss national team will also make the acquaintance of Gyökeres and Isak, as Switzerland will face Sweden in qualifying on their way to the 2026 World Cup in Canada, the USA and Mexico.

Although the Scandinavians have been down recently - including missing out on the 2022 World Cup and being relegated to League C in the Nations League - their form is on the up. Sweden picked up 16 out of a possible 18 points in the Nations League. Outstanding: the attacking duo Viktor Gyökeres and Alexander Isak.