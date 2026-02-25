Inter Milan's surprising exit against Bodö/Glimt could mean more than just the end of a Champions League season for Yann Sommer. Expert Mladen Petric doubts whether the goalkeeper will return to the top flight.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Inter Milan lose again to Bodö/Glimt in the Champions League play-offs and are eliminated in disgrace.

Expert Mladen Petric believes it is possible that the game was Yann Sommer's last appearance in the premier class, as he will probably no longer be able to play for a top international club due to his age.

The 37-year-old Sommer played 69 Champions League games and reached the final with Inter last season, where they were clearly defeated 5-0 by PSG. Show more

Inter Milan also lost the second leg against Bodö/Glimt and were thus disgracefully eliminated from the Champions League play-offs against the blatant outsiders from Norway. The bitter defeat could also have been a sad final chapter for goalkeeper Yann Sommer: There is speculation in the blue Sport Studio as to whether it could have been Sommer's last appearance in the Champions League. After all, Sommer's contract with Inter expires in June 2026.

Expert Mladen Petric says: "I could well imagine that it was the last game. It probably won't be enough for a top international club - due to his age." Yann Sommer is now 37 and has played a total of 69 Champions League matches in his career for Basel, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Bayern and Inter - in every third one of which he kept a clean sheet.

Sommer came closest to the title last season, when he reached the final with Inter in Munich, but was beaten 5-0 by PSG.

Petric doesn't think he's desperate to play in the top flight again: "I don't think he'll go anywhere just to play in the Champions League again. That's why it's quite possible that it was the last game. "

