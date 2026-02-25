  1. Residential Customers
Super League Leaders Thun visit bottom club Winterthur

SDA

25.2.2026 - 05:01

The two coaches, Winterthur's Patrick Rahmen (right) and Thun's Mauro Lustrinelli, face very different challenges
Keystone

The Super League match between Winterthur and Thun, which was postponed on Saturday, will be rescheduled for Wednesday at 19:00. Thun can extend their lead over St. Gallen to 14 points.

Keystone-SDA

25.02.2026, 05:01

25.02.2026, 07:37

The Bernese Oberland side start the catch-up game as the heavy favorites. Thun have won all of their last eight league games, scoring at least three goals in six of them.

The head-to-head meetings also speak in Thun's favor: this season, Thun won 3-0 at home in October and 4-1 away at Schützenwiese in December. Winterthur's last victory in a championship match against Thun came four years ago in February, when they won 4-2 away from home.

While Thun continue to pull away from the competition at the top, Winterthur are struggling to catch up with the Grasshoppers. With a home win, FCW could move to within four points of GC.

