The Super League match between Winterthur and Thun, which was postponed on Saturday, will be rescheduled for Wednesday at 19:00. Thun can extend their lead over St. Gallen to 14 points.
The Bernese Oberland side start the catch-up game as the heavy favorites. Thun have won all of their last eight league games, scoring at least three goals in six of them.
The head-to-head meetings also speak in Thun's favor: this season, Thun won 3-0 at home in October and 4-1 away at Schützenwiese in December. Winterthur's last victory in a championship match against Thun came four years ago in February, when they won 4-2 away from home.
While Thun continue to pull away from the competition at the top, Winterthur are struggling to catch up with the Grasshoppers. With a home win, FCW could move to within four points of GC.