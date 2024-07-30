Edin Dzeko has led Fenerbahçe Istanbul into the next round. Imago

FC Lugano fail to qualify for the Champions League against Fenerbahçe Istanbul. A week after losing 4-3 at home to Thun, the Ticino side lost 2-1 away after leading at the break.

Linus Hämmerli

Lugano needed little to put 19-time Turkish champions Fenerbahçe under pressure in their first home game under new coach José Mourinho. The Ticino side led for over 50 minutes in the noisy Istanbul stadium. It was not until the 59th minute that Edin Dzeko, who had already scored three times in Thun, headed home to make it 1-1. Until then, and since Mahmoud's 1-0, the Swiss side had been on course for extra time. The hosts scored the winner in stoppage time through Polish international Sebastian Szymanski as Lugano risked everything to find the second goal.

As in the first leg, Lugano were on top of their game and got off to a much better start than Fenerbahçe, who do not start their domestic campaign for another ten days. Mahmoud hit the crossbar with a superb half-volley in the 7th minute. There were further chances to score later on. Up until the break, Mattia Croci-Torti's team were better than the nominally impressive Turkish side. Uran Bislimi had the 2:0 on his feet when he shot from seven meters out in the 25th minute. Croatian international goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic made a brilliant save.

Lugano's Champions League dream may be over, but their chances of reaching the European Cup group stage remain intact. They continue on August 8 in the 3rd qualifying round of the Europa League away against the loser of the clash between Partizan Belgrade and Dynamo Kiev, who face each other in the second leg on Wednesday - with little hope for the Serbs of Partizan. The Luganesi's likely next opponents lost the first leg 2:6.

Telegram

Fenerbahçe Istanbul - Lugano 2:1 (0:1)

SR Jones (ENG). - Goals: 7 Mahmoud 0:1. 59 Dzeko 1:1. 93 Szymanski 2:1.

Lugano: Saipi; Papadopoulos, Hajdari (66. Cimignani), El Wafi; Zanotti, Mahmoud (67. Grgic), Doumbia, Bislimi (73. Dos Santos), Valenzuela; Aliseda (73. Mahou), Bottani (60. Przybylko).