FC Lugano fail to qualify for the Champions League against Fenerbahçe Istanbul. A week after losing 4-3 at home to Thun, the Ticino side lost 2-1 away after leading at the break.
Lugano needed little to put 19-time Turkish champions Fenerbahçe under pressure in their first home game under new coach José Mourinho. The Ticino side led for over 50 minutes in the noisy Istanbul stadium. It was not until the 59th minute that Edin Dzeko, who had already scored three times in Thun, headed home to make it 1-1. Until then, and since Mahmoud's 1-0, the Swiss side had been on course for extra time. The hosts scored the winner in stoppage time through Polish international Sebastian Szymanski as Lugano risked everything to find the second goal.
As in the first leg, Lugano were on top of their game and got off to a much better start than Fenerbahçe, who do not start their domestic campaign for another ten days. Mahmoud hit the crossbar with a superb half-volley in the 7th minute. There were further chances to score later on. Up until the break, Mattia Croci-Torti's team were better than the nominally impressive Turkish side. Uran Bislimi had the 2:0 on his feet when he shot from seven meters out in the 25th minute. Croatian international goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic made a brilliant save.
Lugano's Champions League dream may be over, but their chances of reaching the European Cup group stage remain intact. They continue on August 8 in the 3rd qualifying round of the Europa League away against the loser of the clash between Partizan Belgrade and Dynamo Kiev, who face each other in the second leg on Wednesday - with little hope for the Serbs of Partizan. The Luganesi's likely next opponents lost the first leg 2:6.
Fenerbahçe Istanbul - Lugano 2:1 (0:1)
SR Jones (ENG). - Goals: 7 Mahmoud 0:1. 59 Dzeko 1:1. 93 Szymanski 2:1.
Lugano: Saipi; Papadopoulos, Hajdari (66. Cimignani), El Wafi; Zanotti, Mahmoud (67. Grgic), Doumbia, Bislimi (73. Dos Santos), Valenzuela; Aliseda (73. Mahou), Bottani (60. Przybylko).
Fenerbahçe beat Lugano 2:1
The big surprise fails to materialize, Lugano are eliminated by the starting line-up of Fenerbahçe Istanbul.
90.+3
2:1 for Fenerbahçe
Szymanski pushes the ball over the line, it's the knockout blow.
90.
Saipi prevents the knockout blow
Dzeko could have made it all square with his 5th goal (first leg and second leg), but his shot inside the sixteen is blocked by Saipi.
87.
Papadopoulos sets up Dzeko
Papadopoulos pushes Dzeko down in a header duel. The Bosnian takes the opportunity to check his head for a bloody wound, which he unsurprisingly does not find. But the veteran wastes valuable time.
85.
Can Lugano go one better?
If Lugano score here to make it 2-1, it would go into extra time. But Fenerbahçe have not conceded anything for a few minutes.
83.
Change for Fenerbahçe
European Championship player Kadioglu leaves the game and is replaced by Irfan Can Kahveci.
78.
Yellow for Zanotti
Zanotti holds Kadioglu back by the shirt and is shown a yellow card. The Italian gets a bloody nose and has to be tended to briefly on the sideline.
76.
Lugano chance after a corner
After Grgic's corner, El Wafi almost gets a header in the center, but the central defender fails to get the ball on target. The approach looked promising.
73.
Another double change for Lugano
Aliseda makes way for Hicham Mahou, Daniel dos Santos replaces Uran Bislimi.
70.
Next change for Fenerbahçe
Mert Müldür comes on for Bright Osayi-Samuel.
67.
Saipi fends off a shot
For the first time, a shot from outside the sixteen comes towards the Lugano goal. No problem for Saipi, he defends the shot from distance without any problems.
67.
Double substitution for Lugano
Anton Grgic comes on for Hadj Mahmoud and Yanis Cimignani replaces Albian Hajdari.
65.
Lugano is challenged
The goal conceded was a stab in the heart for Lugano. But the Ticino side only need one goal to make the world look brighter again.
60.
Croci-Torti makes a change
Kacper Przybylko comes on for Bottani.
59.
⚽ Dzeko shocks Lugano with a header
The free kick after Aliseda's foul has consequences for Lugano. Edin Dzeko rises highest after the high cross and nods home to make it 1:1. Fenerbahçe now lead 5-4 on aggregate.
57.
Aliseda sees yellow
Aliseda tunnels his opponent, then catches the opponent's arm in the face and sabres him from behind as he falls - Aliseda is shown a yellow card.
53.
Papadopoulos tests Livakovic
Antonios Papadopoulos gains possession after a quick throw-in from Bottani outside the sixteen and takes a shot. His shot is aimed centrally on goal, no problem for Livakovic.
51.
Half chance for Fenerbahçe
After a corner from Tadic, a dangerous approach is made - but the header sails well over the Lugano goal.
46.
Mourinho makes a change at the break
Mourinho makes his second change at the break and takes Rade Krunic off the pitch. He is replaced by Mert Hakan Yandas.
46.
And the game continues ...
The players are back and the second half continues.
Half-time
Lugano lead 1-0 at the break
FC Lugano produced a strong first half and deservedly led 1-0 in Istanbul thanks to a dream goal from Mahmoud in the 7th minute. Livakovic prevented the Ticino side from making it 2-0 just under 20 minutes later with a magisterial reflex save. Fenerbahçe only got dangerously close to goal once. In the 41st minute, Kadioglu fired the ball over the goal from eleven meters. The aggregate score is 4:4.
41.
Great chance for Fenerbahçe
Dzeko passes the ball towards the penalty spot. Szymanski does not receive the ball well and Kadioglu takes the shot. He hammers the ball over the crossbar from eleven meters.
38.
Lugano take a deserved lead
Lugano take an absolutely deserved 1:0 lead. The Ticino side have almost 60% possession and are usually a touch quicker mentally. The Ticino side have also not yet conceded a goal.
31.
Fred is substituted injured
Fred cannot continue. The Brazilian had to be substituted. He is replaced by İsmail Yüksek.
29.
Luck for Valenzuela
Valenzuela loses the ball after a turnover and then commits a tactical foul against Tadic. However, he is not shown a yellow card.
25.
Bislimi fails to beat the outstanding Livakovic
Bislimi gets his shot away from close range after a feed from Zanotti. Bislimi doesn't actually do anything wrong but still fails to beat Livakovic, who prevents the second goal with an outstanding reflex save.
23.
Lugano corner poses no danger
The Ticino side look fresher than the home team and repeatedly make small pinpricks. However, it did not become really dangerous, not even after the first corner.
17.
Aliseda shoots over the goal
Lugano's Ignacio Aliseda is sent on his way. He shoots at full stretch, but the ball sails wide of the goal.
12.
Dzeko creates a hint of danger
Dzeko moves into the sixteen, puts a hook in and looks for the finish. However, the star striker clearly misses and the ball flies wide of the goal.
10.
Lugano continue to press
Lugano try to carry the momentum and keep up the pressure. In the style of a power play, the Ticino side push the ball back and forth in front of the penalty area. However, they are unable to get into the box.
7.
⚽ Dream goal from Hadj Mahmoud
Lugano take a 1:0 lead in the 7th minute after a fantastic goal from Hadji Mahmoud. The Tunisian volleys the ball into the crossbar from outside the sixteen.
2.
Lugano are booed mercilessly
Wow, what a cauldron. As soon as Lugano have possession of the ball, the whistling starts.
The ball rolls ...
It's about to start
José Mourinho makes one change, Mattia Croci-Torti makes two. Kick-off is at 19:00. We may have to wait two or three minutes longer before the game gets underway.
The starting line-ups are here
How Lugano start
Difficult task for Lugano against Mourinho's Fenerbahçe
A tough task awaits FC Lugano in the second leg of the 2nd qualifying round for the Champions League. Away against Fenerbahçe Istanbul on Tuesday, the aim is to make up a 3:4 deficit.
The Ticino side suffered a narrow defeat in a spectacular first leg in Thun the previous week. Despite scoring three goals of their own, Lugano were unable to overcome the team led by head coach José Mourinho. The outstanding man for the visitors was Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko, who contributed three goals.
The Luganesi should take hope from their last appearance in the city on the Bosporus. Last season, in the group stage of the Conference League, Mattia Croci-Torti's team achieved a brilliant 3:2 away win against Besiktas Istanbul.
Should FC Lugano fail to catch up, the Ticino side will move on to the 3rd qualifying round of the Europa League. The loser of the clash between Dynamo Kiev and Partizan Belgrade awaits there.
Hello ...
... and welcome to the ticker for the match between Fenerbahçe and Lugano. The Ticino side must overcome the Turkish hurdle on their way to the Champions League. Lugano lost the first leg 4-3.