With Romania in the European Championship round of 16 Edward Iordanescu decides not to extend his contract

22.7.2024 - 14:33

Romania national team coach Edward Iordanescu (right) in conversation with Swiss national team coach Murat Yakin
Keystone

After less than two years, Edward Iordanescu is stepping down as coach of the Romanian national team.

The coach will not extend his contract, which expires at the end of July, the Romanian Football Association announced. The 46-year-old was appointed national team coach in 2022. Under his guidance, the Romanians won their group ahead of Switzerland in the European Championship qualifiers. The team reached the round of 16 at the finals in Germany, but lost 3-0 to the Netherlands.

Iordanescu announced on Facebook that he wanted to take some time out and spend more time with his family, which he has had to neglect due to his work as a coach. A successor is not yet known.

