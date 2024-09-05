Nico Elvedi is sent off in Copenhagen after a questionable VAR decision. KEYSTONE

Switzerland and Denmark fought a heated duel in Copenhagen. After a highly questionable VAR decision, defender Nico Elvedi was sent off shortly after the break, and later national team captain Granit Xhaka was also shown a red card.

Syl Battistuzzi

Even up until the late goals conceded, it was not an inspiring Swiss performance reminiscent of the matches at the European Championship. But at least it seemed as if Murat Yakin's team would take home a point. In the end, they not only conceded defeat, but also a second red card, which the annoyed Granit Xhaka received in the closing stages. A few minutes earlier, substitute Patrick Dorgu had scored the 1:0 for the Danes (82') and initiated the hectic, spiteful final phase.

Switzerland failed to respond. They had already been too harmless offensively at full strength. After Nico Elvedi was sent off in the 52nd minute for a highly controversial emergency brake, they held their own for a long time thanks to a good, compact defense. Denmark captain Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg made it 2-0 in the 92nd minute.

Insecure three-man defense

After a good start, Switzerland began to have more and more problems. Nothing compelling was happening up front and they were vulnerable at the back as soon as the Danes' three-man attack found some space. After the break, one of the Danes' numerous long balls proved to be Elvedi's undoing. The Mönchengladbach defender was accused by the referee of only stopping Denmark striker Kasper Dolberg with a foul just outside his own penalty area. TV footage, however, showed that it was more likely a foul by the Dane. After a VAR consultation, Elvedi was nevertheless sent off with a red card.

Elvedi thus paid for the generally unsafe three-man defense, in which only Manuel Akanji was convincing as a multiple savior in times of need. Ricardo Rodriguez, like some others in the Swiss team, could do just as little to hide the fact that he has yet to really get off the mark this season. Elvedi took the place of Fabian Schär, who had retired from the national team. Following Elvedi's red card, Gregory Wüthrich made his international debut.

Gregor Kobel, the newly appointed number 1 in the Swiss goal, looked unfortunate when conceding the goal as he was caught in the near corner of the goal. Prior to that, the Dortmund keeper had been completely convincing: as a relay stadium when playing short passes from his own penalty area, when dealing with high balls and with his saves. Before the break, he prevented Albert Grönbaek (32) and Kasper Dolberg (37) from going behind in a one-on-one, and in the second half he saved a free-kick from Christian Eriksen.

From Copenhagen to Geneva

Switzerland took little else positive from Copenhagen. Their pressing and combination play was only convincing in the opening phase. However, there was no surprise throughout. The attacking players did not have much success. The two wingers, Ruben Vargas and Fabian Rieder, provided little impetus. The most dangerous Swiss action came not coincidentally from an interplay between Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez and Silvan Widmer, whose header landed in the hands of Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Switzerland will have the chance to do better in three days' time. European champions Spain will then visit Geneva for their second Nations League match.

The telegram

Denmark - Switzerland 2:0 (0:0)

Copenhagen. - 26,000 spectators. - SR Siebert (GER). - Goals: 82nd Dorgu (Skov Olsen) 1:0. 92nd Höjbjerg (Skov Olsen) 2:0.

Denmark: Schmeichel; Andersen, Vestergaard, Nelsson (81. Dorgu); Bah, Höjbjerg, Hjulmand (91. Nörgaard), Kristiansen; Grönbaek (81. Skov Olsen), Dolberg (62. Wind), Eriksen (62. Damsgaard).

Switzerland: Kobel; Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer (65. Omeragic), Freuler, Xhaka, Aebischer (91. Amdouni); Rieder (65. Zakaria), Embolo (91. Duah), Vargas (53. Wüthrich).

Remarks: 52nd red card Elvedi (emergency brake). 87th yellow card Xhaka (foul). Cautions: 23rd Grönbaek, 47th Widmer, 83rd Xhaka, 83rd Zakaria, 83rd Hjulmand, 83rd Höjbjerg, 94th Vestergaard.

The live ticker for the review