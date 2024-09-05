Switzerland and Denmark fought a heated duel in Copenhagen. After a highly questionable VAR decision, defender Nico Elvedi was sent off shortly after the break, and later national team captain Granit Xhaka was also shown a red card.
Even up until the late goals conceded, it was not an inspiring Swiss performance reminiscent of the matches at the European Championship. But at least it seemed as if Murat Yakin's team would take home a point. In the end, they not only conceded defeat, but also a second red card, which the annoyed Granit Xhaka received in the closing stages. A few minutes earlier, substitute Patrick Dorgu had scored the 1:0 for the Danes (82') and initiated the hectic, spiteful final phase.
Switzerland failed to respond. They had already been too harmless offensively at full strength. After Nico Elvedi was sent off in the 52nd minute for a highly controversial emergency brake, they held their own for a long time thanks to a good, compact defense. Denmark captain Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg made it 2-0 in the 92nd minute.
Insecure three-man defense
After a good start, Switzerland began to have more and more problems. Nothing compelling was happening up front and they were vulnerable at the back as soon as the Danes' three-man attack found some space. After the break, one of the Danes' numerous long balls proved to be Elvedi's undoing. The Mönchengladbach defender was accused by the referee of only stopping Denmark striker Kasper Dolberg with a foul just outside his own penalty area. TV footage, however, showed that it was more likely a foul by the Dane. After a VAR consultation, Elvedi was nevertheless sent off with a red card.
Elvedi thus paid for the generally unsafe three-man defense, in which only Manuel Akanji was convincing as a multiple savior in times of need. Ricardo Rodriguez, like some others in the Swiss team, could do just as little to hide the fact that he has yet to really get off the mark this season. Elvedi took the place of Fabian Schär, who had retired from the national team. Following Elvedi's red card, Gregory Wüthrich made his international debut.
Gregor Kobel, the newly appointed number 1 in the Swiss goal, looked unfortunate when conceding the goal as he was caught in the near corner of the goal. Prior to that, the Dortmund keeper had been completely convincing: as a relay stadium when playing short passes from his own penalty area, when dealing with high balls and with his saves. Before the break, he prevented Albert Grönbaek (32) and Kasper Dolberg (37) from going behind in a one-on-one, and in the second half he saved a free-kick from Christian Eriksen.
From Copenhagen to Geneva
Switzerland took little else positive from Copenhagen. Their pressing and combination play was only convincing in the opening phase. However, there was no surprise throughout. The attacking players did not have much success. The two wingers, Ruben Vargas and Fabian Rieder, provided little impetus. The most dangerous Swiss action came not coincidentally from an interplay between Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez and Silvan Widmer, whose header landed in the hands of Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.
Switzerland will have the chance to do better in three days' time. European champions Spain will then visit Geneva for their second Nations League match.
The telegram
Denmark - Switzerland 2:0 (0:0)
Copenhagen. - 26,000 spectators. - SR Siebert (GER). - Goals: 82nd Dorgu (Skov Olsen) 1:0. 92nd Höjbjerg (Skov Olsen) 2:0.
Denmark: Schmeichel; Andersen, Vestergaard, Nelsson (81. Dorgu); Bah, Höjbjerg, Hjulmand (91. Nörgaard), Kristiansen; Grönbaek (81. Skov Olsen), Dolberg (62. Wind), Eriksen (62. Damsgaard).
Switzerland: Kobel; Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer (65. Omeragic), Freuler, Xhaka, Aebischer (91. Amdouni); Rieder (65. Zakaria), Embolo (91. Duah), Vargas (53. Wüthrich).
Remarks: 52nd red card Elvedi (emergency brake). 87th yellow card Xhaka (foul). Cautions: 23rd Grönbaek, 47th Widmer, 83rd Xhaka, 83rd Zakaria, 83rd Hjulmand, 83rd Höjbjerg, 94th Vestergaard.
The live ticker for the review
Liveticker
Liveticker closed
96.
The game is over
Siebert blows the whistle on this disaster in Copenhagen. Switzerland lose 2-0 after a wild and very hard-fought second half. A questionable red decision against Elvedi shortly after the break infuriates the Swiss team. Captain Xhaka was also sent off shortly before the end. With the team doubly short-handed, there was nothing more to be gained.
92.
Denmark make it 2:0
The Danes celebrate again after an attack down the right. In the middle, Hojbjerg receives a pinpoint cross and slots home to make it 2-0.
87.
Red card for Xhaka
The game is now completely slipping away from Siebert. Ever since Vestergaard stood on Embolo's hand shortly before the 1-0, but the referee allowed play to continue, the Swiss were really angry.
Embolo is shown a yellow card and shortly afterwards Xhaka is shown a second caution for a clear foul on Hojbjerg. Switzerland are now down to nine.
82.
Goal for Denmark - a riot during the goal celebration
Emotions are now boiling over. Denmark push through the middle and take the lead after a goal by Orgu. Kobel gets his right hand to it but is unable to prevent the goal.
Just before the goal, Embolo comes to a standstill because Vestergaard is standing on his hand. However, referee Siebert does not stop play and counts the goal. As the Danes celebrate the goal, a scuffle immediately breaks out. Siebert hands out four yellow cards. Hojbjerg and Hjulmand are sent off for the Danes, while Xhaka and Zakaria are cautioned for the Swiss. The Swiss captain is furious.
78.
Swiss fans furious
After the controversial VAR decision, numerous Swiss fans speak out on the "X" platform. They don't agree with referee Siebert. Neither do we.
72.
Denmark lead denied
After a beautiful move down the right, Denmark take the lead through substitute Jonas Wind, who is free to slot home in the middle. However, the assistant's flag immediately goes up. The goal does not count.
65.
The Swiss put up a good fight
The game has fallen asleep somewhat since this curious decision. The Danes are keeping the ball in their ranks, the Swiss are closing down at the back.
65.
Double change for Switzerland
Yakin brings on Zakaria for Rieder and Omeragic for Widmer.
62.
Double change for Denmark
Jonas Wind comes on for Kasper Dolberg.
Mikkel Damsgaard replaces Christian Eriksen.
55.
Yakin makes a change
Gregory Wüthrich comes on for Vargas and makes his debut for the senior team.
54.
Kobel saves Eriksen's free kick
After this highly controversial decision, Eriksen takes a free kick from a dangerous distance. The Dane aims for the far corner, but Kobel is once again on the ball and saves.
52.
Red for Elvedi?!
"That's a scandal. That's a completely wrong decision" - is Sascha Ruefer's analysis on SRF. But what happened? Referee Siebert looks at the situation again on the VAR screen.
Dolberg and Elvedi clash during a running duel in the direction of the Swiss penalty area. Both are holding with their arms and the Dane overtakes the Swiss, who tries to trap the ball with his legs. Dolberg then appears to pull Elvedi to the ground, who falls on his leg - both go down. After video consultation, referee Siebert decides on an emergency brake and shows Elvedi the red card. A highly controversial decision.
48.
Hot scene in the Swiss penalty area
Elvedi appears to be the last man to catch Dolberg in the penalty area. Referee Siebert gives the Swiss player a yellow card and apparently also awards a penalty. At least that's what it looks like.
There is some confusion, while replays show that it was probably not a foul by the Swiss player. Siebert now goes out and watches it all on the VAR screen.
46.
Kick-off for the 2nd half
The teams are back. The game continues.
45. + 1'
0:0 at the break
A rather subdued half comes to an end. The Swiss started strongly but then let the Danes take control of the game, who then created the more dangerous chances. The highlight: Kobel's top save in a one-on-one with Dolberg in the 37th minute.
43.
Aebischer misses
Finally another chance for Switzerland! Vargas runs free down the right and finds Aebischer, who is racing towards the middle. But he doesn't seem to hit the ball properly - or was there a Danish leg in between? Either way, the ball rolls through the penalty area and rolls harmlessly out of play next to the goal.
37.
What a save from Kobel!
After a wonderful combination through the middle, Denmark striker Dolberg suddenly finds himself completely alone in front of Kobel. But the Swiss striker throws himself into the shot and makes a miraculous save. The follow-up shot is cleared for a corner. Nothing comes of it. Lucky for us - it's still 0:0.
31.
Kobel challenged again
The Danes clearly have the more dangerous chances here. This time it's Gronbaek who takes a shot from an acute angle. But Kobel is on the ball and saves.
27.
Emotions boil over
Vargas tries to wriggle past Denmark defender Vestergaard on the left, but Vestergaard smells a rat and ruthlessly stalks the ball. As Vargas tries to pick up the ball for the throw-in, the Dane apparently has a momentary lapse of concentration - he checks the Swiss player to the ground with his chest. Embolo storms up and tells the 1.99-metre giant off.
From the Swiss point of view, a yellow card could of course be given, but referee Siebert leaves it at a warning.
26.
Denmark increase the pressure
After a long ball from the Danes, Bah runs completely free on the Swiss left-hand side of defense and is able to lay the ball off. Eriksen finally tries a shot on goal, but Akanji is able to clear.
18.
Kobel's first effort
After Schmeichel saves a rather harmless header from Widmer, the Danes launch a counter-attack. A nice combination in midfield leads to a dangerous through ball, but Kobel is on the ball in time.
11.
A composed start
After ten minutes, it can be said that Switzerland are clearly in control of the game. Up front, they immediately run at their opponents and put them under pressure, while Akanji and Xhaka patiently distribute the ball when in possession. That already looks good.
2.
First chance for Switzerland
The Nati immediately set the pace here. Not even a minute has been played when Widmer cleverly closes down a passing lane and immediately launches Embolo. He finds teammate Vargas in the penalty area, who fails to beat Schmeichel from a good position. The linesman then signals and raises his flag - so it wouldn't have counted, but we still count it as the first whiff.
1.
Let's go!
The anthems are over. Referee Daniel Siebert blows the whistle. Hopp Schwiiz!
#Preview
It's almost time
The two teams stand on the pitch. The national anthems follow. Kobel makes his singing debut and joins in loudly. Hopefully he'll be just as confident in goal.
The line-ups
The line-ups
Switzerland open the international season on Thursday evening with a line-up without any surprises. Elvedi takes the place of Fabian Schär in the three-man defense for the match in Denmark.
Nico Elvedi defends together with Ricardo Rodriguez and Manuel Akanji in front of goalkeeper Gregor Kobel. Silvan Widmer and Michel Aebischer are deployed in the wing positions, with Remo Freuler and captain Granit Xhaka occupying the central midfield.
Up front are Fabien Rieder and Ruben Vargas alongside Breel Embolo. Dan Ndoye is missing through injury.
#Preview
The starting line-up
In addition to Denmark, European champions Spain and Serbia are the opponents in the six Nations League group games that will take place over the next two months. With a top-two finish in this group, Switzerland will advance to the quarter-finals; in third place, they will contest a barrage against relegation from League A, and in last place, they would be relegated directly.
The second match of this group will take place on Sunday in Geneva against Spain.
#Preview
What you need to know before the Nations League kicks off
How does the Nations League work? What influence does it have on the World Cup qualifiers? What are the national team's prospects? And where can their games be seen? Questions and answers ahead of the opener against Denmark can be found here.
#Preview
Nati in a penalty dilemma
Who will score a penalty for the Nati after Shaqiri's retirement? The question catches Yakin on the wrong foot. "In the end, captain Xhaka will decide on the pitch who scores," says the coach.
#Preview
Nati newcomer Wüthrich: "The move to Australia was an important step for me"
-
#Preview
Zubi on Sommer's successor: "Kobel now has the rucksack on"
-
#Preview
blue Sport head of department Michi Wegmann: "This is the biggest change in the national team in 20 years"