Nati star scores Embolo, Zakaria and Köhn ruffle Barcelona with Monaco

A clear defeat for Hansi Flick ahead of the league opener: The coach was defeated by AS Monaco with FC Barcelona. Breel Embolo scored for Monaco to make it 2-0 at the interval.

Hansi Flick has messed up the dress rehearsal with FC Barcelona before the start of the Spanish football league. With their German coach, the Catalans lost 3-0 (0-0) to AS Monaco at the Joan Gamper Trophy in Barcelona with the Swiss trio of Breel Embolo, Denis Zakaria and Philipp Köhn between the posts.f

The goals for the club from the French league were scored by Lamine Camara (50th minute), Nati star Breel Embolo (57th) and Christian Mawissa (86th).

While goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen was in the starting eleven, former national team coach Flick substituted midfielder Ilkay Gündogan at half-time. However, the captain of the German national team had to leave the pitch in the 68th minute after a collision with a bleeding head wound.

The Joan Gamper Trophy is named after the founder of FC Barcelona and is held every year shortly before the league opener. Flick's side kick off their campaign on Saturday evening at 9.30pm away against FC Valencia (live on blue Sport).

