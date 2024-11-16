Switzerland are poorly rewarded for a good performance against Serbia, drawing 1-1 and dropping to League B of the Nations League. The Nati players in the individual critique.
Goal
Gregor Kobel
What a great save on the penalty against Mitrovic! Unfortunately, in the end it was still not enough to prevent relegation.
Defense
Edimilson Fernandes
As a right-back, he was criticized at the 2022 World Cup against Portugal, but he did well against Serbia. Also offensively: Outstanding assist for Okafor's chance (28), unlucky to hit the post (82).
Defense
Eray Cömert
What a save against Vlahovic (41)! For a long time the best, then he caused the Serbian penalty. But his body language was absolutely top.
Defense
Aurèle Amenda
With little playing time at Frankfurt, in the national team right from the start. Did very well overall, was only fooled once by Vlahovic (41).
Defense
Ricardo Rodriguez
Once again plays left-back instead of center-back in the national team. Does a rock-solid job and hardly comes under pressure defensively.
Midfield
Remo Freuler
Runs a lot, plugs holes, supports the captain next to him. Up front, however, he lacks a few bright ideas when building up play.
Midfield
Granit Xhaka
The Leverkusen player is the boss in midfield. Drives forward, pulls his teammates along, demands the ball. At 1:1, unfortunately, he then picks up the offside.
Midfield
Fabian Rieder
An unfortunate loss of the ball leads to the first Serbian chance (24), then he initiates the Okafor chance (28). Apart from that, he always did his best.
Sturm
Zeki Amdouni
The best Swiss next to Kobel. Creates chance (43rd) after chance (59th) until he strikes in the 78th minute to make it 1:0.
Striker
Noah Okafor
What a chance when he fails to slot the ball home in front of an empty goal (28)! Fits in with his situation in the national team. Apart from that, not bad, shows a lively approach and sets up Amdouni's great chance.
Sturm
Breel Embolo
He hurts his opponents, plays with full physical commitment and with the occasional provocation. One of these resulted in a yellow card, which means he will now be suspended on Monday in Spain.
Substitutes
Sturm
Andi Zeqiri
Came on for Embolo in the 65th minute. Too short for a rating.
Sturm
Joel Monteiro
Came on for Rieder in the 65th minute. Too short for a rating.
Sturm
Dereck Kutesa
Came on for Okafor in the 65th minute. Too short for a rating.
Defender
Kevin Mbabu
Came on for Fernandes in the 82nd minute. Too short for a rating.
Defender
Ulisses Garcia
Came on for Rodriguez in the 89th minute. Too short for a rating.