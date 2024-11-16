Switzerland are poorly rewarded for a good performance against Serbia, drawing 1-1 and dropping to League B of the Nations League. The Nati players in the individual critique.

Jan Arnet

Grade: 5.0 Goal Gregor Kobel

What a great save on the penalty against Mitrovic! Unfortunately, in the end it was still not enough to prevent relegation.

Kobel remains the winner against penalty taker Mitrovic. Keystone

Grade: 5.0 Defense Edimilson Fernandes

As a right-back, he was criticized at the 2022 World Cup against Portugal, but he did well against Serbia. Also offensively: Outstanding assist for Okafor's chance (28), unlucky to hit the post (82).

Note: 4.5 Defense Eray Cömert

What a save against Vlahovic (41)! For a long time the best, then he caused the Serbian penalty. But his body language was absolutely top.

Grade: 5.0 Defense Aurèle Amenda

With little playing time at Frankfurt, in the national team right from the start. Did very well overall, was only fooled once by Vlahovic (41).

Grade: 4.5 Defense Ricardo Rodriguez

Once again plays left-back instead of center-back in the national team. Does a rock-solid job and hardly comes under pressure defensively.

Grade: 4.0 Midfield Remo Freuler

Runs a lot, plugs holes, supports the captain next to him. Up front, however, he lacks a few bright ideas when building up play.

Grade: 4.0 Midfield Granit Xhaka

The Leverkusen player is the boss in midfield. Drives forward, pulls his teammates along, demands the ball. At 1:1, unfortunately, he then picks up the offside.

Grade: 4.0 Midfield Fabian Rieder

An unfortunate loss of the ball leads to the first Serbian chance (24), then he initiates the Okafor chance (28). Apart from that, he always did his best.

Grade: 5.5 Sturm Zeki Amdouni

The best Swiss next to Kobel. Creates chance (43rd) after chance (59th) until he strikes in the 78th minute to make it 1:0.

Grade: 4.0 Striker Noah Okafor

What a chance when he fails to slot the ball home in front of an empty goal (28)! Fits in with his situation in the national team. Apart from that, not bad, shows a lively approach and sets up Amdouni's great chance.

Note: 4.0 Sturm Breel Embolo

He hurts his opponents, plays with full physical commitment and with the occasional provocation. One of these resulted in a yellow card, which means he will now be suspended on Monday in Spain.

Substitutes

Note: – Sturm Andi Zeqiri

Came on for Embolo in the 65th minute. Too short for a rating.

Grade: – Sturm Joel Monteiro

Came on for Rieder in the 65th minute. Too short for a rating.

Grade: – Sturm Dereck Kutesa

Came on for Okafor in the 65th minute. Too short for a rating.

Grade: – Defender Kevin Mbabu

Came on for Fernandes in the 82nd minute. Too short for a rating.

Grade: – Defender Ulisses Garcia

Came on for Rodriguez in the 89th minute. Too short for a rating.