Real Madrid beat Valladolid 3-0 at home thanks to goals after the break from Eray Cömert. While Kylian Mbappé remains pale, the young Brazilian Endrick scores for the first time for Real.

SDA

Kylian Mbappé still has to wait for his first goal in the Spanish championship. As in last weekend's 1-1 draw at Mallorca, the Frenchman was not at his best.

It was the Uruguayan Federico Valverde who opened the scoring with a free-kick in the 50th minute. Brahim Diaz and 18-year-old Endrick were responsible for the other goals in the closing stages. The Brazilian teenager scored on his first appearance for Real just ten minutes after coming on as a substitute.

Swiss defender Eray Cömert, on loan from Valencia, played through for Valladolid.

