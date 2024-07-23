The new Santiago Bernabéu The renovated Santiago Bernabéu of Real Madrid. Image: IMAGO/Sipa USA Insight into the renovated Santiago Bernabéu of Real Madrid. Image: ©X / @Madrid Sports Insight into the renovated Santiago Bernabéu of Real Madrid. Image: © X / @Madrid Sports Insight into the renovated Santiago Bernabéu of Real Madrid. Image: X / @Madrid Sports Insight into the renovated Santiago Bernabéu of Real Madrid. Image: X / @Madrid Sports The new Santiago Bernabéu The renovated Santiago Bernabéu of Real Madrid. Image: IMAGO/Sipa USA Insight into the renovated Santiago Bernabéu of Real Madrid. Image: ©X / @Madrid Sports Insight into the renovated Santiago Bernabéu of Real Madrid. Image: © X / @Madrid Sports Insight into the renovated Santiago Bernabéu of Real Madrid. Image: X / @Madrid Sports Insight into the renovated Santiago Bernabéu of Real Madrid. Image: X / @Madrid Sports

Real Madrid will soon be opening the exclusive "Superbox": a lounge at the Santiago Bernabéu for multimillionaires from all over the world.

bfi

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you The "Superbox" will soon open its doors in the renovated Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid, which cost more than half a billion francs.

An elite space for 300 people where they can make friends and do business.

A ticket for this exclusive area will cost the equivalent of more than 240,000 francs. Show more

The "Superbox" of the new Santiago Bernabéu, which will open its doors at the start of the season, will include seats that even the club itself considers "better" than those of its players.

Real Madrid's completely renovated stadium will now seat 85,000 spectators (previously 81,000) and feature a retractable roof, a 360-degree screen and even a nightclub.

For very well-heeled fans, there will be a "forbidden" area offering one of the most expensive views in the world of sport. Separated from the rest of the stand by a kaleidoscopic tunnel of bright colors, the seats offer unparalleled views of the Bernabéu turf on one side and the city skyline on the other.

Seats still have to be paid for additionally

To enjoy these seats, you have to be a member of an exclusive club. Membership costs the equivalent of 240,000 francs for 30 years. According to the Spanish sports portal "Relevo", club members must also pay the annual fee for a seat - it is not currently known how much this is. Live shows and other events are part of the package. As well as exquisite meals.

According to the club, the exclusive VIP area is also a great place to expand your network with influential people. The Spanish club hopes to unveil all the new features of the stadium within a few months.

Repeating last season's results, in which they won both the Champions League and the league, will be a major challenge. After all, coach Carlo Ancelotti recently added French striker Kylian Mbappé and Brazilian super-talent Endrick to the squad.