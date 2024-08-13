Koopmeiners and Atalanta ended the unbeaten streak (51 games) of Xhaka's Leverkusen in the Europa League final. IMAGO/Jan Huebner

Atalanta will be without the services of Teun Koopmeiners for the Uefa Super Cup against Real Madrid. The midfield all-rounder wants to go on strike to Juventus Turin and the club immediately leaves him at home.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you With a market value of 50 million euros, Teun Koopmeiners is Atalanta Bergamo's most expensive player.

The Europa League winners will leave the midfielder at home for Wednesday's Super Cup against Champions League winners Real Madrid. The reason: Koopmeiners wants to join Juventus Turin.

Koopmeiners has a contract with Atalanta until 2027, but wants to leave the club. Show more

Europa League winners Atalanta will face Real Madrid without their most expensive player. Teun Koopmeiners will be watching the Uefa Super Cup next Wednesday from home at most.

The 50-million man has played for the Bergamo side for three years, where he pulled the strings in midfield with Switzerland international Remo Freuler, among others.

Now the air is thick between the midfield star and Atalanta. Koopmeiners wants to move to Juventus Turin despite having a contract until 2027. However, Atalanta are not prepared to let the Dutchman leave just like that. Koopmeiners obviously doesn't like that. In order to force a transfer, he has gone on strike in training. Koopmeiners is not even in the squad for the Super Cup.

Record transfer with a faint aftertaste?

Negotiations between Juve and Atalanta are ongoing. After the Italian record champions increased their offer to 55 million euros, the Koopmeiners deal appears to be on the home straight.

A €55 million deal would be tantamount to the most expensive transfer in the history of Serie A. As delighted as Atalanta will be about the hefty sum, the move may have a sour aftertaste. "The club feels blackmailed by this situation," said Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini recently about his player's training strike.

Super Cup live on blue Zoom

In the Super Cup against Real Madrid, Gasperini is relying on the same players who want to play for his team. The match between the winners of the Europa League and the Champions League kicks off next Wednesday at 9pm. The first football spectacle of the season can be seen live on blue Zoom.