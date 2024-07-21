Short guest appearance in Saudi Arabia: Ivan Rakitic only moved from Sevilla FC to Al-Shabab in the winter. Now the Croatian has signed for Hajduk Split in his home country Keystone

Ivan Rakitic is returning to Europe after just six months in Saudi Arabia. The Croatian, who grew up in Möhlin in Aargau, is moving back to his home country to join Hajduk Split.

This is Rakitic's first stop in Croatia. The 36-year-old has signed a one-year contract with the nine-time champions. Rakitic only moved from Sevilla FC to Al-Shabab in the winter. He only made eight appearances in the Saudi Pro League.

The 2018 World Cup finalist began his impressive career at FC Basel before joining FC Barcelona via Schalke and Sevilla. Rakitic spent the most successful period of his career with the Catalans. He became Spanish champion and cup winner four times and won the Champions League in 2015.

