The Bundesliga 2 season begins on Friday evening with the clash between relegated Cologne and HSV - with Swiss participation. blue Sport provides an overview of the Swiss players in the Bundesliga 2.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Bundesliga 2 season starts on Friday, August 2 - with Swiss participation: Miro Muheim and HSV will face relegated Cologne.

A total of eight Swiss players are under contract with a second division club.

A ninth player may soon follow. Silvan Hefti's move to HSV is to be announced soon. Show more

Eight Swiss players are under contract in the Bundesliga 2. This makes Switzerland the second-largest delegation of foreign players in Germany's second division. Only the Netherlands are numerically better represented with ten players. Here is an overview of the legionnaires in the 2nd Bundesliga:

Hambruger SV Miro Muheim

Miro Muheim has been playing for the traditional German club since summer 2021. The full-back moved to northern Germany from FC St.Gallen with the ambition of gaining promotion to the Bundesliga. So far, this has not worked out. HSV start their seventh season in the lower division against Cologne on Friday evening since their relegation in 2017/2018. They finished the previous season in fourth place - five points behind third place, which qualifies them for relegation.

1st FC Kaiserslautern Jan Elvedi

Jan Elvedi is part of Kaiserslautern's central defense. With the four-time German champions, he managed to stay in the league last season after a tough struggle. They reached the final of the DFB Cup, which they lost to Leverkusen. The season starts for Elvedi and Co. with a match against newly promoted SSV Ulm.

Schalke 04 Adrian Gantenbein

When Adrian Gantenbein moved from FC Winterthur to Schalke 04, many may have rubbed their eyes in amazement. But Schalke's performance in the past season was also surprising. With a 10th place finish, they fell well short of the expectations of the former top club. Gantenbein will face Braunschweig with the Royal Blues on Saturday evening. Will the defender make his competitive debut?

Darmstadt Filip Stojilkovic

This season, Stojilkovic will have to make do with the 2nd Bundesliga. The former Sion attacker will face Düsseldorf with relegated Bundesliga side Darmstadt.

SSV Ulm Aaron Keller

Aaron Keller is one of the up-and-coming Swiss footballers. The winger is a new signing for newly promoted Ulm. Last season, the Kilchberg native was one of the top performers at third-division club Unterhaching. The 20-year-old will start the new season with his new club Ulm against Kaiserslautern. Keller is part of the U21 national team and has been playing in Germany since he was 13 years old.

SC Paderborn Jasper van der Werff

The former FCSG junior played for FC Basel from January 2020 to June 2021. Last season, he defended for Hansa Rostock on loan before returning to Paderborn for the new season. The 25-year-old has now made 58 appearances in the Bundesliga 2. Hertha Berlin await at the start of the season.

Karlsruhe SC Andrin Hunziker

Hunziker belongs to FC Basel and will play for Karlsruher SC on loan in the coming season. KSC finished the past season in fifth place - a hot statement that they will have a say in promotion in the new season. The 21-year-old striker starts his adventure in the 2nd Bundesliga against Nuremberg.

Karlsruher SC Noah Rupp

FC Luzern let the 20-year-old midfielder move to KSC on a free transfer in July. Will he make his competitive debut in the Bundesliga 2 right at the start of the season against Nuremberg?

Possibly also soon in the Bundesliga 2

Soon with HSV? Silvan Hefti

Former YB and FC St.Gallen player Silvan Hefti is apparently on the verge of a move to Hamburger SV. According to "Bild", the right-back has signed a contract with the Bundesliga 2 club until 2026 for a transfer fee of 1.2 million euros. However, communication from the club is still pending.

