The champions in crisis Ex-YB star Rieder: "It's stupid for the fans and players in Bern"

Jan Arnet

8.10.2024

Fabian Rieder at the Swiss national team press conference.
Fabian Rieder at the Swiss national team press conference.
Keystone

In the run-up to the Nations League games in Serbia and at home against Denmark, Fabian Rieder faces the media. The Stuttgart professional also talks about his former club YB.

08.10.2024, 09:55

08.10.2024, 10:39

Fabian Rieder on ...

... the Nations League games so far: "They were two difficult games against the Danes and Spain, especially with the red card against Denmark. We weren't able to create enough chances against Spain when we were outnumbered. But we showed good approaches and were able to take a lot with us. Now we have to show that. We'll be ready against Serbia."

... the performances at VfB Stuttgart: "It's nice to play in the Champions and to be able to play all three days. We have a lot of quality in the team. I get on really well with my team-mates, I even speak French with some of them. With Enzo Millot, for example."

... his standing in the national team: "I don't want to say too much about it, I'm still one of the youngest. I just want to enjoy every second here and do my best for the national team."

... the crisis at his former club YB: "YB is a club close to my heart, I watch every game if possible and I still have some good colleagues who play there. The current situation is of course stupid for the fans and the players. But I'm convinced that the club has good management and will overcome this difficult phase."

