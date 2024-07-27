Fabio Celestini spoke on Friday about his contract extension at FCB. KEYSTONE

Fabio Celestini revealed on Friday how his contract extension with FC Basel came about. He rejected David Degen's first attempt.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Basel extended the contract with coach Fabio Celestini in March 2024 ahead of schedule until June 2026.

Celestini rejected the first offer from FCB president David Degen at the end of February. "Because I had come to Basel to save the season, and we hadn't achieved that yet," said Celestini at the press conference before the match against Lugano on Friday afternoon.

Degen persisted and approached Celestini again when they lost three games in a row. Then the French-speaking Swiss agreed. "When your president says he wants to extend your contract after three defeats, he really believes in you." Show more

Fabio Celestini joined FC Basel last October to help the former serial champions stay in the league. He signed a contract until the end of the season. Club boss David Degen wanted to extend his contract with the French-Swiss player before it expired.

Celestini turned down the first offer in February. "David Degen told me before the quarter-final against Lugano (FCB were eliminated, ed.) that we absolutely had to extend my contract. I refused. Because I had come to Basel to save the season, and we hadn't achieved that yet," Celestini said on Friday at the media conference before the second game of the season, according to "BaZ".

After the bitter Cup exit in the penalty shoot-out against Lugano, FCB's results woes continued. They lost at home to relegated Lausanne and went down 5-1 away to YB. First Degen's extension offer, then three consecutive defeats - not the best prospects for Celestini staying at FCB.

Celestini felt Degen's support

But Degen was not blinded by the crisis and approached Celestini again the day after the YB defeat with his desire to continue working together. The 48-year-old then agreed. "When your president says he wants to extend your contract after three defeats and a 1:5, he really believes in you."

Just five days after the 1:5 in Bern and three defeats in a row, FC Basel announced Celestini's contract extension until 2026. FCB managed to stay in the league, and now Celestini and Co. want to attack in the new Super League season. Basel will host FC Lugano on Saturday evening.