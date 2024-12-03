"D Korve blibt gschlosse... Gschlosse im D!", wrote the FCL fans on banners at the match against Yverdon in October and moved their fan sector. Keystone

FC Luzern has a police complaint on its hands. It concerns the closure of the fan curve at the home match against Yverdon, as the Lucerne police announced on Tuesday.

The criminal investigation authorities are to assess whether the ban on coordinated fan actions has been violated.

The criminal investigation authorities are to assess whether the ban on coordinated fan actions was violated. Although the FCL fan corner remained closed during the match on 26 October, as required by the licensing authorities, the fans simply cheered on their team in another sector of the stadium.

The Lucerne police are therefore pressing charges against FC Lucerne and its president, as detailed in a press release. FC Lucerne did not initially comment on the charges.

The sector ban was imposed after Lucerne fans injured two employees of the railroad company BLS and the transport police after a match in Bern.

There have already been several instances of fans circumventing the sector ban and still getting into the stadium at Super League matches this year. So far, there have been no consequences.

