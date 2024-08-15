Lamine Yamal with his father Mounir Nasraoui after Spain's European Championship victory. imago

The 17-year-old Spanish striker Lamine Yamal caused a sensation at the European Championships. Now his father is said to have been stabbed near Barcelona.

Jan Arnet

The Spanish newspaper "La Vanguardia" reported, citing unnamed sources, that Mounir Nasraoui was admitted to hospital after the attack. He had suffered multiple stab wounds and was in a serious but stable condition. Arrests have been made. A video that appeared online shows Mounir Nasraoui arguing with neighbors before the attack.

The local police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the AP news agency. Spain had won the title at the European Championship in Germany. Yamal scored the opening goal in the final against England. He was also named the best young player of the tournament - one day after his 17th birthday.

The attack on his father is a shock for Yamal - and so close to the start of the season. On Saturday, FC Barcelona will host Valencia to kick off the new LaLiga season (21:30 live on blue Sport).

🎥🚨 The moment of Lamine Yamal's father arguing this afternoon with some neighbours and the moment when police arrives. pic.twitter.com/39oSDPUX0T — Lamine Yamal Xtra (@Yamal_Xtra) August 14, 2024

