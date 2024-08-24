FC Aarau, who are among the promotion contenders every year, celebrated their first win in the Challenge League in their fifth game of the season.

The team of new coach Brunello Iacopetta won 1-0 at home against promoted side Etoile Carouge, with striker Henri Koide scoring in the 14th minute with the hosts' only shot on goal. With five points, Aarau moved up from last to third-last place.

In the second game on Saturday, Bellinzona won 2:1 at home against Schaffhausen. Rilind Nivokazi (20th) and Mohammed Sangare (29th) gave the home team a 2:0 lead within nine minutes. Jetmir Krasniqi did the groundwork on both occasions. The visitors, coached by Ciriaco Sforza, only managed to score the equalizer in the 88th minute through Alessandro Bizzarri. Bellinzona improved from 6th to 2nd place in the table. Leaders Thun do not play until Sunday against Stade Nyonnais.

