Challenge League FC Aarau terminates contract with Sofian Bahloul

SDA

4.9.2025 - 13:03

Sofian Bahloul will no longer play for FC Aarau with immediate effect
Keystone

After just six months, FC Aarau and Sofian Bahloul are parting ways. The contract with the 25-year-old attacking player has been terminated.

Keystone-SDA

04.09.2025, 13:03

04.09.2025, 13:38

The French-born player joined the current Challenge League leaders on loan last January and made 19 appearances in the second half of the season. The club from Aargau then decided to sign Bahloul permanently until the summer of 2028. However, he refused to fulfill his contractual obligations. He did not take part in pre-season preparations or ongoing training.

