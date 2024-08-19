FCB striker Thierno Barry is on the shopping list of top club Villarreal, among others. KEYSTONE

Thierno Barry is in top form at FC Basel. Top clubs have knocked on FCB's door. According to blue Sport, the clubs will have to dig deep into their pockets for the services of the coveted striker.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you FCB striker Thierno Barry has aroused the concrete interest of Villarreal and Bournemouth.

Barry has scored eight goals in four games this season. His contract with FCB runs until June 2027.

FC Basel will only allow its striker to leave for a certain sum and, according to information from blue Sport, has put a price tag of 15 million euros on him. Show more

The cash registers are ringing at FC Basel. FCB let midfield engine Renato Veiga move to Chelsea for 14 million euros, and David Degen's club is also set to benefit from the transfer of Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna to Arsenal.

The English runners-up secured the services of the former FCB defender for 45 million euros. FCB will lose out due to a sell-on clause. There is talk of up to 50 percent of the transfer fee.

Veiga and Calafiori are making FCB's finance department dance. Add to that the transfer of striker Thierno Barry and the dance could turn into a wild rave. Because FCB is putting a price tag in the millions on the speedy player.

According to information from blue Sport, FC Basel is letting Barry go for a sum of 15 million euros.

Barry literally explodes after a difficult start

The 21-year-old Frenchman has already scored eight goals in four games this season. No wonder he is attracting interest from various big clubs. Two concrete offers have been received from Villarreal and Bournemouth, as transfer expert Florian Plettenberg reports.

Things could now move quickly in the Barry poker game. As the Spanish medium "Relevo" reports, Barry wants to sign for Villarreal within the next 24 hours.

Last summer, FCB secured Barry's services for three million euros. His contract runs until June 2027. After a tough first half of last season, the striker's form has shot up this year. As important as Barry's goals are for FCB, the windfall could be just as important for FCB in the event of a transfer worth millions.

Seventh most expensive transfer in FCB history?

According to "transfermarkt.ch", Barry's current market value is 4 million euros. But whether Villarreal are willing to put 15 million euros on the table for Barry is the big question.

A transfer fee of the aforementioned 15 million euros would make Barry the seventh most expensive departure in FCB history - not including the millions from Calafiori's Arsenal transfer. Only for Breel Embolo, Manuel Akanji, Zeki Amdouni, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Mohamed Salah and Arthur Cabral did FCB pocket more money.