FC Basel is replacing Thierno Barry, who has moved to Spain, with Kevin Carlos. Last year's top scorer in the Super League is joining FC Basel from Yverdon with immediate effect.

FC Basel has signed 23-year-old striker Kevin Carlos from Yverdon Sport. This was announced by FCB on Friday evening. The Spanish attacker has signed a contract in Basel until 2028, taking over from Thierno Barry, who recently left the club for Villarreal.

Kevin Carlos joined the Vaud club in the summer of 2023 from Huesca in the Spanish Segunda Division and impressed last season with 14 goals and four assists in 35 league games. He was crowned the Super League's top scorer along with Lugano's Zan Celar and St. Gallen's Chadrac Akolo.

"It's a great feeling to have signed for FCB. You can feel how big this club is in every game and see it in every corner of the stadium," said Carlos after signing the contract. He was immediately impressed by the interest from Basel, the 23-year-old reveals. "I was in talks with several clubs, but the plan that FCB showed me for me and the club in general quickly won me over. I'm really looking forward to my first game for the red and blue."

