Daniel Stucki has been Head of Sport at FC Basel since May 2024. Picture: Keystone

FC Basel is turning things upside down. It has already sold 16 players - eight on loan, eight permanently. Even if the club would have preferred not to sell one player, the transfer fees are worth millions.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you 16 players have left FCB in the current transfer window. Eight on loan, eight permanent.

For Renato Veiga and Thierno Barry, FCB paid a sum in the double-digit million range.

FCB let two players leave on a free transfer. The contract with Michael Lang was even terminated. Show more

Department stores and FC Basel currently have something in common: summer sales. While the retail trade is mucking out for the colder seasons, FCB is also turning things upside down. The club has sold no fewer than 16 players in the current transfer window - including loan players.

In contrast to certain retailers, however, FCB is not attracting buyers with ridiculous prices; David Degen and Co. are selling their players for a lot of money.

37 million euros in revenue

Midfield engine Renato Veiga, for example, has Basel's cash registers ringing. Chelsea FC paid 14 million euros for the services of the 20-year-old Portuguese. A further eight million euros came from the sales of Liam Millar (Hull City), Nasser Djiga (Red Star Belgrade) and Sayfallah Ltaief (Twente).

And despite selling out, it can happen in football that you are reluctant to let a player go. This is what happened with Thierno Barry. The French pace striker is leaving FCB for Spain. "We really wanted to keep Barry, at least for this season," said Head of Sport Daniel Stucki in a statement from the club. After all, the transfer will put a lot of money in the coffers. FCB put a price tag of 15 million on Barry, and Villarreal made their move.

FCB also has bargains on offer

In addition to the high priced players, FCB also has bargains on offer. Defender Sergio Lopez is moving to Darmstadt in Bundesliga 2 on a free transfer, while goalkeeper Nils de Mol is also leaving FCB on a free transfer. Basel terminated the contract with long-serving defender Michael Lang.

Eight players have been released by FC Basel for one year. These include talented midfielder Adriano Onyegbule (Schaffhausen), who was signed from the Leipzig youth team in the summer of 2022, and FCB's own youngster Andrin Hunziker (Karlsruher SC), who made five appearances for the professionals last season, scoring two goals in the process.

In Switzerland, the transfer window is still open until September 9. The last open window in Israel will also end on September 18. That's when the summer sale ends for good.

The departures 24/25 from FCB in the overview Renato Veiga (Chelsea FC), Thierno Barry (Villarreal), Nasser Djiga (Red Star/purchase option exercised after loan), Sergio Lopez (Darmstadt), Sayfallah Ltaief (Twente Enschede), Liam Millar (Hull City), Djordje Jovanovic (Partizan Belgrade/loan), Yusuf Demir (Galatasaray/loan), Maurice Malone (Austria Vienna/loan), Tim Spycher (Stade Nyonnais/loan), Nils de Mol (Lausanne-Ouchy), Andrin Hunziker (Karlsruher SC/loan), Michael Lang (?), Jonathan Dubasin (Sporting Gijón/loan), Axel Kayombo (Lausanne-Ouchy/loan), Adriano Onyegbule (FC Schaffhausen/loan), Dion Kacuri (Yverdon/loan) Show more