It's been a long time coming, now it's official: Kevin Carlos is moving from Yverdon Sport to FC Basel. blue Sport met the Spanish striker for a chat two days before his big move.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Kevin Carlos is moving from Yverdon-Sport to FC Basel with immediate effect. This was announced by FCB on Friday evening.

blue Sport spoke to the new FCB star striker on Thursday and asked him about life, family and football. Show more

FC Basel has signed 23-year-old striker Kevin Carlos from Yverdon Sport. The Spanish attacker was crowned top scorer in the Super League last season with 14 goals - together with Lugano's Zan Celar and St. Gallen's Chadrac Akolo.

blue Sport caught up with the Spanish attacker on Lake Neuchâtel two days before his big transfer to FCB. Carlos revealed what his parents taught him as a child, why it means so much to him and what sets him apart on the pitch (see video above).

"I usually look for contact with the central defender. I'm a strong striker who can take on tall defenders," explained Carlos. This requires a lot of work in the gym. But that's obviously not enough. "I also have a fitness coach in Spain," reveals the 23-year-old, who knows: "My physique makes me what I am."

The Spaniard doesn't want to talk about how many goals Carlos will score in the coming season. "That's bad luck," says the attacker. You don't have to talk about it anyway. "You have to work. If I can help the team with goals, then that's very satisfying."

Debut against Yverdon of all teams?

FC Basel play against Carlos' former club Yverdon Sport on Sunday of all days. However, it is questionable whether the striker will be used directly. FCB returnee and national team star Xherdan Shaqiri, on the other hand, is likely to make his debut.

The game kicks off at 4.30 pm on Sunday. You can watch it live on blue Sport.

Videos from the department