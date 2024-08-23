  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

blue Sport visits Kevin Carlos What makes the new FCB star striker tick

Tobias Benz

23.8.2024

It's been a long time coming, now it's official: Kevin Carlos is moving from Yverdon Sport to FC Basel. blue Sport met the Spanish striker for a chat two days before his big move.

23.08.2024, 19:22

23.08.2024, 19:33

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Kevin Carlos is moving from Yverdon-Sport to FC Basel with immediate effect. This was announced by FCB on Friday evening.
  • blue Sport spoke to the new FCB star striker on Thursday and asked him about life, family and football.
Show more

FC Basel has signed 23-year-old striker Kevin Carlos from Yverdon Sport. The Spanish attacker was crowned top scorer in the Super League last season with 14 goals - together with Lugano's Zan Celar and St. Gallen's Chadrac Akolo.

blue Sport caught up with the Spanish attacker on Lake Neuchâtel two days before his big transfer to FCB. Carlos revealed what his parents taught him as a child, why it means so much to him and what sets him apart on the pitch (see video above).

Barry succession clarified. FC Basel signs top scorer Kevin Carlos

Barry succession clarifiedFC Basel signs top scorer Kevin Carlos

"I usually look for contact with the central defender. I'm a strong striker who can take on tall defenders," explained Carlos. This requires a lot of work in the gym. But that's obviously not enough. "I also have a fitness coach in Spain," reveals the 23-year-old, who knows: "My physique makes me what I am."

The Spaniard doesn't want to talk about how many goals Carlos will score in the coming season. "That's bad luck," says the attacker. You don't have to talk about it anyway. "You have to work. If I can help the team with goals, then that's very satisfying."

Debut against Yverdon of all teams?

FC Basel play against Carlos' former club Yverdon Sport on Sunday of all days. However, it is questionable whether the striker will be used directly. FCB returnee and national team star Xherdan Shaqiri, on the other hand, is likely to make his debut.

The game kicks off at 4.30 pm on Sunday. You can watch it live on blue Sport.

Videos from the department

More football

Elvedi scores, Omlin saves penalty, Xhaka boom. Leverkusen win Gladbach thriller in the 101st minute

Elvedi scores, Omlin saves penalty, Xhaka boomLeverkusen win Gladbach thriller in the 101st minute

4:0 thrashing. Wil surprises Xamax and secures first win of the season

4:0 thrashingWil surprises Xamax and secures first win of the season

Perfect return to ManCity. Gündogan explains Barça departure:

Perfect return to ManCityGündogan explains Barça departure: "If I can help the club financially ..."

Bayern dominates the salary table. How much the Bundesliga players earn - and the Swiss legionnaires

Bayern dominates the salary tableHow much the Bundesliga players earn - and the Swiss legionnaires

Foot injury. Jude Bellingham will miss Real Madrid for several weeks

Foot injuryJude Bellingham will miss Real Madrid for several weeks