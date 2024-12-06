FC Schaffhausen is in a deep financial crisis. However, the city council and cantonal government do not want to support the professional club with taxpayers' money. (archive picture) Keystone

The Schaffhausen City Council and the Government Council do not want to support the professional operations of FC Schaffhausen with taxpayers' money. At most, there would be money for young talent and popular sports.

The city council and the cantonal government are prepared to enter into talks with the club's managers with a view to possibly supporting FC Schaffhausen (FCS), the city and cantonal executives announced jointly on Friday.

However, they emphasized that only a commitment to youth and grassroots sport would be considered. Financial support for professional operations is ruled out.

FCS managing director Jimmy Berisha made it public around two weeks ago that the club was in danger of being crushed by its debt burden. There is talk of debts in the double-digit millions. Bankruptcy could not be ruled out either. The FCS then appealed to the city and canton for help.

