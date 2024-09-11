FC Basel fans will not be returning to the Tourbillon any time soon. Picture: Keystone

Following the clashes before the Super League match between Sion and Aarau, the authorities are banning the guest sector for the next FCB away match in Valais. FCB is irritated by the decision.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the riots on August 31 before the match between Sion and FC Basel, the authorities have now imposed a penalty. The guest sector will be banned for the next FCB away match in Sion.

The Basel supporters will also be "under closer observation" until the winter break.

FCB reacts to the ruling with a statement and writes: "FC Basel 1893 takes note of the decision, but considers the official action to be questionable." Show more

At the end of August, riots broke out in the city center of Sion in the run-up to the Super League match between Sion and FC Basel. Two groups of around 30 people each attacked each other hours before kick-off. At this point, the extra train of Basel fans had not even arrived in Valais. Nevertheless, the incident has consequences for the FCB fans.

On Wednesday, the Conference of Cantonal Justice and Police Directors (KKJPD) announces that the guest sector will be closed at Basel's next away match in Sion. "It is now certain that the aggression was provoked by Basel supporters", the authorities explained their measure in a published statement.

According to the statement, FC Basel should prevent its fans from traveling to Sion for this match. In addition, FCB is threatened with the closure of the Muttenzerkurve for one home game in the event of further violations. "The Basel supporters will be under close observation until the winter break."

FCB criticizes: "Collective punishments are not effective"

FCB condemns the incident, but is irritated by the verdict. "FC Basel 1893 takes note of the decision, but considers the official action to be questionable," it says on the club's website. The club had not been informed of any reasons for the decision. "It is incomprehensible that, according to the current decision, innocent FCB fans are now to be punished for an incident that took place well over an hour before the arrival of the extra train and thus demonstrably without the involvement of the FCB supporters traveling together," the FCB continued.

For these reasons, the decision "inevitably has the appearance of arbitrariness and actionism on the part of the authorities, which makes it impossible for FC Basel to support such a counterproductive measure." He continued: "Unfortunately, the decision to ban the guest sector confirms the authorities' recent tendency to criminalize football fans across the board."

FCB therefore sees the measure that has now been adopted as collective punishment - and states: "In view of the hardening of fronts as a result, FC Basel 1893 hopes that the dialogue with the authorities will become more constructive again as quickly as possible and that they will come to the realization that collective punishment is not expedient."

