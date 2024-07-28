  1. Residential Customers
Middle finger after Lugano defeat? FCB players clash with their own fans

Linus Hämmerli

28.7.2024

@stebox09 beim FCB herscht Redebedarf 😬 #FCBasel #marwinhitz #swisssuperleague @FC Basel 1893 ♬ Originalton - stebox09

FC Basel also loses its second game of the season. After the defeat against Lugano, nerves are apparently on edge. Videos of discussions between players and fans are circulating on social media.

28.7.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • After the 2-1 defeat against Lugano, FCB players Fabian Frei and Marwin Hitz get into discussions with a fan.
  • Videos on social media showed the situation. One comment says that Hitz was shown the middle finger by a fan. However, this has not been verified.
  • With the second defeat in the second match, FCB set a negative mark. In the 21-year history of the Super League, FCB have never lost two games at the start.
Show more

FC Basel loses its first home game of the season against FC Lugano 1-2 on Saturday evening. Tempers seem to be running high after the second defeat.

Videos appear on social media showing Marwin Hitz and Fabian Frei in a discussion with a fan. Hitz gesticulates wildly and we can only speculate about the content. He seems to be directing his words specifically at one person. Fabian Frei also shouts something. Meanwhile, Taulant Xhaka tries to mediate the situation by taking Marwin Hitz back.

On the "X" platform, there is talk in the commentary columns that a fan had shown the FCB goalie the middle finger. However, this fact has not been verified.

The fact is that FCB are without a point after two games this season. That is historic. In the 21-year history of the Super League, FCB have never lost two games at the start.

