CFO Richard Furrer is dismissed from FC Luzern with immediate effect. KEYSTONE

FC Luzern once again posts a loss in the millions and reacts immediately. CFO Richard Furrer has been dismissed with immediate effect and the Swiss club is also presenting a new CEO.

Sandro Zappella

FC Lucerne is once again making a loss. The deficit in the 2023/24 annual accounts amounts to around CHF 2.5 million. Particularly explosive: In the summer, Lucerne sold international Ardon Jashari to FC Brugge for around six million francs. Despite the record sale, the club is once again in the red.

Lucerne has now reacted and streamlined the structure of the management, which has been reduced from six to two people. Among other things, CFO Richard Furrer, who has been in office since 2017, has been let go with immediate effect.

In addition, the FCL has appointed a new CEO, Simon Laager, with effect from December. Laager has been CEO of the SCL Tigers ice hockey club for the past four years. FCL Board of Directors member Laurent Prince is quoted as follows: "Simon Laager caught our attention above all because he pursued a consistent marketing approach in Langnau, strongly emphasized the club's regional identity and made a significant contribution to positive financial results." Simon Meier, who has been acting as interim CEO for three months, will step down as planned on December 1.

Meanwhile, the search for a new president continues at Lucerne. Stefan Wolf, who is stepping down at the end of 2024, had a dual mandate as Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO. As the search for a new Chairman is not yet complete, Josef Bieri will present himself as interim Chairman at the AGM on 21 November.