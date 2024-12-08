Stefan Wolf is stepping down as President of FC Lucerne at the end of the year. The 53-year-old spoke to blue Sport about his resignation.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you "We have brought people closer to FC Luzern again," Stefan Wolf tells blue Sport at his last home game as FCL president.

Wolf took over as president in February 2021 and will step down at the end of the year after almost four years in office.

Wolf will remain an FCL fan and will still be seen in the stadium from time to time after his presidency. "But first I need a bit of distance to clear my head." Show more

Stefan Wolf is stepping down as president of FC Lucerne at the end of the year. He took over in February 2021 and experienced highs and lows with the club, such as the Cup victory and the ongoing shareholder dispute with Bernhard Alpstaeg.

"Looking back, we've made a difference at FC Luzern," says Stefan Wolf to blue Sport at his last home game with the club from Central Switzerland. "We have brought people closer to FCL again." He is very grateful and proud of this. "FC Luzern is my club."

A club that he represented as a player for seven years and led as president for the last four years or so. How does Wolf deal with saying goodbye in front of his home crowd? "There is a lot of melancholy behind it. I've put my heart and soul and a lot of passion into my role."

Match in August 2023 as a personal highlight

A highlight for Wolf during his presidency was the Conference League qualifier against Swedish side Djurgarden at home in the Swissporarena in August 2023. "There were six players from our own youth team on the pitch. The stadium was full."

This is exactly what FCL wanted to achieve: An ambitious team with players from the club's own youth ranks who are fully committed and identify with the team.

Clear their heads for the first time

The performance in the 4-1 defeat against Lugano is Wolf's last in front of a home crowd as FCL president. He will continue to watch the games in the stadium from time to time after his term of office. But first he needs a bit of distance from FCL to clear his head.

Wolf's final game is in Winterthur. Next Saturday, the FCL will be guests at the Schützenwiese.