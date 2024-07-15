The captain feels at home in St. Gallen: Lukas Görtler extends his contract. Keystone

FC St. Gallen has tied Lukas Görtler to the club for a further two years until the summer of 2028. The captain surprises the fans in the store on Monday with a handwritten letter in which he announces the good news.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The 2024/25 Super League season kicks off on Saturday.

Just a few days before kick-off, captain Lukas Görtler extends his contract with FC St. Gallen.

In a letter to the fans, he writes, among other things: "Just like 2021, the heart has won again. The affection and appreciation of the people here and the love and passion for our club that has grown in me."

Rumors of a return home to 1. FC Nürnberg persisted, but it is now clear: Lukas Görtler will remain loyal to FC St. Gallen. The 30-year-old, who has been with the Espen since summer 2019 and captain of the team since 2021, has extended his contract until 2028.

Görtler has played 165 games for St. Gallen to date, scoring 28 goals and setting up 34 others. 54 yellow cards and two sending-offs show what the German is made of.

Görtler surprises fans with handwritten letter

On Monday morning, FC St. Gallen called on fans to come to the store in the city center at 4:00 pm. There would be cool FCSG products to buy and there would be "a little surprise from our captain".

And the fans are not disappointed. Görtler surprises the FCSG supporters with a handwritten letter in which he explains the contract extension and his thoughts behind it.

As in 2021, a return to his home country was up for debate. "Again, I'm thinking back and forth. I've been 'away' from home for 10 years now. I miss my parents, my brothers, my nieces and my nephew. I miss my friends and other family," it says. But: "Like 2021, the heart has won again. The affection and appreciation of the people here and the love and passion I've developed for our club."

These are everyday encounters that make him realize that he has long since found a second home in St. Gallen. "Without thinking I'm anything special, I can feel how rooted I've become in the region and its people. After all the long thoughts and conversations, I'm sure that if you stay in one place long enough, you will eventually become that place. That's why I'm delighted to have extended my contract until 2028," he wrote in his letter to the fans.

FCSG later shared a video on social media in which Görtler reads out the letter.

